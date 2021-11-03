Lead detective in Hogue case testifies; prohibited from sharing opinion

Nov. 3—The defense in Rebecca Hogue's trial called the case's lead detective to the stand Tuesday, but he was barred from sharing his opinion of the case.

Norman Police Department Detective Sean Judy led the investigation into the death of Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson, Hogue's two-year-old son, until police were told by the District Attorney's office to stop investigating the case a few weeks later. According to Judy's testimony, it was clear Johnson died Jan. 1, 2020, at the hands of Hogue's late boyfriend Christopher Trent while Hogue was at work.

Three days later, on Jan. 4, Trent was found in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Reserve having died by suicide. At the scene of Trent's death, law enforcement found the words "Rebecca is Innocent" carved into a tree.

But, after extensive litigation on behalf of the state, Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper decided to not allow the carving to be presented to the jury due to it being hearsay from Trent.

Now, Hogue is charged with first-degree murder through enabling child abuse.

As previously reported by The Transcript, in a recording of a 2020 conversation between Judy, another detective and an advocate for Hogue, the lead investigator expressed extensive displeasure with the decision to charge Hogue with murder, but was not allowed to present those opinions to the jury.

While the jury was in recess Tuesday, Tupper instructed Judy not to testify on "what your thoughts, beliefs or opinions were relating to the conclusion of the investigation."

Even though he ran the investigation for NPD, Judy was not allowed to say whether he believed "Hogue either permitted child abuse, whether she knew about child abuse (or) whether she should have known about child abuse." Tupper said he did not want to give the jury the detective's opinion of the case — rather, he just wanted the facts to be presented.

Tupper also told Judy not to tell the jury that his investigation ended so suddenly on Jan. 11, 2020, because the District Attorney's office told them they didn't want to pursue any charges.

"Whatever he did in his investigation, whenever it ended, it ended and he can testify to that, and if there was a decision to not pursue anything further, if that's what it was," Tupper said. "Now, you're not to ask that next question: Who told you that? Or why did they tell you that?"

Judy testified he was asked by the DA's office to submit a murder charge, and he declined and didn't submit them.

Judy also said Hogue never resisted or obstructed NPD's investigation and was "cooperative" throughout the process.

One of Hogue's main defenses is that she did not suspect Trent was abusing her son; she said Trent had the excuse "boys will be boys" for every bruise and cut.

Defense attorney Andrew Casey of Foshee and Yaffe showed Judy July 2019 pictures of Johnson from Hogue's phone. The photos, taken before Trent was in Hogue's life, appeared to show bruises and cuts on Johnson's body from playing. It was to try to prove that Johnson was an active two-year-old who fell a lot.

The state argued those could possibly not be bruises and rather be food he spilt on himself, since he was eating in the photos.

Hogue's best friend, Keidra Lejeune, also said Johnson was an active child when called to the witness stand by the defense.

"If you show me a bruise, all kids get bruises," she said on the stand. "It's just another day with a kid."

Lejeune recounted a story from when her two kids were playing with Johnson and he was running down the street and fell skidding across the pavement, only to get right back up and continue running.

"He was a very active kid," she said.

Though when questioned by the state, Lejeune did say if she would have seen all the bruises together she might have been concerned something was happening, but if they were spread out over two weeks like the state had said then she would not be so concerned because Jonhson was an "active kid."

The state argued Hogue should have been more proactive and either reported it as abuse or at the very least assumed abuse to have happened and should not have continued leaving Johnson in Trent's care.

The trial resumes at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Judge Lori Walkley's Courtroom with Tupper presiding. Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected to begin tomorrow.

Reese Gorman covers politics and COVID-19 for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.