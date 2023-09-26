Lead detective shares forensic evidence in 1997 murder trial

A jury trial for a man charged with killing a 79-year-old Clay Township woman more than 25 years ago is set to enter its second week Tuesday.

The first week of John Germain's trial wrapped up with a focus on the DNA tools that led law enforcement to identify him as the alleged killer.

Germain is charged with first-degree murder for the 1997 killing of Virginia Cecelia Farrell.

Michigan State Police Lt. Eric Shumaker testified that he was able to identify Germain after previous investigations ended without a suspect, thanks in part to a DNA profile that was matched to Germain after an incident in Louisiana in 2019.

Germain was found to be a match for DNA samples taken from Farrell's body.

Shumaker testified Thursday and Friday about how he reopened the case in 2019. St. Clair County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Guilliat questioned him about ruling out previous suspects, including Farrell's children and grandchildren.

Shumaker said Farrell's relatives were originally reluctant to talk to him because of their previous experience being investigated for her slaying. Her grandson, Mark Farrell, testified that he chose to trust Shumaker because the detective seemed sympathetic to his grief and because he hoped his grandmother would finally find justice.

"I can't describe what I went through. I wanted to move on with my life," Farrell told the jury.

The investigation quickly ruled Farrell's family and neighbors out as they were not a match for the DNA profile created by police and had alibis.

Guilliat also called Macomb County Chief Medical Examiner Daniel Spitz, who examined Farrell's body.

Farrell's relatives left the courtroom just before Spitz gave graphic testimony about the 24 knife wounds found on Farrell's body.

Photos from the autopsy showed most of the wounds were stabs and cuts to the chest and neck, though she also had injuries on her hands and fingers, which Spitz said were "classic defense wounds."

Spitz said the finger injuries indicate she likely grabbed the blade of the knife in an attempt to stop the attack.

Franklin Lepley, Germain's defense attorney, asked Spitz if there were any bruises or injuries that may have indicated rape, to which Spitz said there were not.

Germain was previously charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but the prosecution dropped the charge two weeks before trial. Guilliat said the charge was dropped to keep the jury focused on the murder and reduce the chance of a hung jury after Germain's previous trial ended without a verdict.

Much of Shumaker's investigation was built on the work of Patrick Young, a Michigan State Police detective who had reopened the case in 2007. Young had asked a forensic lab to look at samples from Farrell's fingernails, which provided the DNA for the profile Shumaker would use.

"In the intervening time the science had improved, and we thought it would be worthwhile to look at the evidence through that lens," Shumaker said.

When Germain was identified as a suspect, Shumaker called him, asking Germain if he remembered anything from the incident.

In a recording of the phone call played for the jury, Germain said he would occasionally help Farrell with household tasks such as carrying in the groceries. When asked if he knows who was responsible for her death, Germain said he heard rumors it was her family.

To confirm Germain was a match, Michigan State Police followed attempted to collect his DNA from any item he disposed in public. When they did not obtain any such item, they searched through his trash after he put it to the curb.

Michigan State Police Trooper Aleece Veit testified that she helped sort through the trash and found a Monster energy drink can. Testing showed it was a match for the DNA profile made for the alleged killer.

Guilliat also called Ashley Sellenraad, a technician with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in Northville, to testify about a handprint found on Farrell's window.

Sellenraad said she compared the print to Germain's hand and found they were similar, though she could not definitively say they were a match.

Lepley asked Sellenraad if she could tell how long a print had been in place. Sellenraad said she could not.

Lepley previously told the jury during opening statements that Germain has admitted the handprint is his. Lepley has argued it was not unusual for Germain's DNA to be at the crime scene given he had been to her house to help her, and that the forensic evidence is not enough for a conviction.

Germain's case is scheduled to continue Tuesday at 9 a.m. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Lead detective shares forensic evidence in 1997 murder trial