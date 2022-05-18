Lead detective testifies at length in murder trial

May 18—The jury listened to more than two hours of testimony from the lead detective who investigated the first-degree murder case of Clyde Ewing.

Lewiston police detective Brian Erickson testified under the direction of Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith. Throughout his testimony, Erickson was given numerous photos and items of evidence, which were also shown to the jury. The second day of the trial began at 9 a.m. Tuesday and ended at 3:20 p.m. at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Ewing is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021. Ewing was charged, along with his 17-year-old son, Demetri Ewing, in the shooting. The two were tried separately and Demetri Ewing was convicted of first-degree murder April 22.

Erickson testified he interviewed witnesses, including Patrick Johns, the brother of Samuel Johns, on the night of the shooting. Patrick Johns also testified Tuesday as a witness. He was sleeping that night and was woken up by someone telling him there were gunshots. When he arrived downstairs and saw a body on the floor, he asked who it was. "I knew that person on the floor was no longer with us," he said. His mother told him it was Sam.

He testified the death of his brother "tore my world apart," he said. "I wake up and cry every morning" about the death of his brother and mother, who died a few months after Samuel Johns "of a broken heart."

After Erickson finished his interviews the night of the shooting, he returned to the home at 1706 Seventh Ave. to search for and collect evidence. He also showed the jury a diagram of the layout of the home and a diagram of the living room indicating where evidence was located.

Inside the home, Erickson found a set of black plastic zip ties made into wrist restraints in the kitchen. In the living room, there were two shell casing on either side of the door from a 9mm luger. Two bullets were also found, one under the head of the bed in the living room and the other in the wall above the foot of the bed. The shell casings were sent to a forensic lab for latent fingerprint and firearm analysis, and the bullets and zip ties were also sent to labs for analysis.

Erickson also conducted a search warrant at the Hacienda Lodge in Clarkston where the Ewings were living. Before Erickson testified about the items found at the motel room, defense attorney Rick Cuddihy issued a continuing objection, which was overruled by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill. At the motel, Erickson found several items he suggested tied the Ewings to the crime scene, including several black zip ties; a black backpack, which contained a shell casing; black duct tape; black electrical tape; neon green and pink spray paint; two Walmart receipts; and three mountain bikes.

The shell casing found in the backpack was similar to the shell casings found at the crime scene, and was sent to a lab for analysis. The cans of spray paint were of the same color of graffiti with the word "bag" that was spray-painted at the Johns residence. The Walmart receipts included one from Jan. 1, 2021, that had the purchase of zip ties, and the other receipt from Jan. 5, 2021, had a purchase of two black zip-up sweatshirts. Erickson testified the items, like the zip ties and tape, appeared similar to those at the crime scene, but could not confirm whether the items came from the same package, store or manufacturer.

Erickson also noted that neither black sweatshirts nor a 9mm gun were found in the room.

Cuddihy continued his objection concerning evidence collected from Clyde and Demetri Ewing when they were taken into custody by Clarkston police. Clyde Ewing had items including two black neck gaiters, two cans of bear mace, pepper spray and a two-way radio with an earpiece. Demetri Ewing had items including gloves, a headlamp, two black neck gaiters and a two-way radio with an earpiece. Items of clothing, like the neck gaiters, were sent to a forensic lab for gunshot residue testing.

In February, DNA samples and clothing were taken from both Ewings while they were in custody and sent to forensic labs. In cross-examination, Cuddihy questioned what the clothing could have been exposed to from the time of the shooting, arrest of the Ewings and when it was sent to the lab.

Erickson also testified, over Cuddihy's objection, that the shooting of Johns was not random but a planned event, citing the established route to and from the house; the dark clothing and face coverings worn by the assailants; and the use of restraints.

In cross-examination by Cuddihy, which lasted just over an hour, Erickson confirmed that methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found at the Johns residence. Cuddihy also suggested people were coming to the home to buy drugs and Gaskill allowed Erickson to answer those questions. Later, Smith asked Erickson if he ruled out drugs in connection with the Johns shooting. Cuddihy objected, stating that the decision was up to the jury. Gaskill sustained the objection and Smith asked Erickson if he ruled out people Johns had contact with, which he confirmed.

Other evidence was submitted to the jury, including video footage from Walmart. Aaron Core, who was working for Walmart in January 2021, testified that he was asked by law enforcement to provide video of the purchase of zip ties and two black sweatshirts.

The Walmart video surveillance of Jan. 1, 2021, which showed two people purchasing zip ties, among other items, was played for the jury. The other video showed a transaction Jan. 5, 2021, in which two individuals purchased black sweatshirts, among other items.

In both videos, the two people were wearing face coverings and Core said they couldn't be identified. However, Erickson testified that the camouflage coat worn by one individual in one of the videos was similar to one that belonged to Clyde Ewing. Erickson also testified that the Walmart receipts found at the Hacienda Lodge and video surveillance show Clyde Ewing's EBT card was used to purchase the zip ties and a red gift card found in Ewing's wallet appeared to be the same card used to purchase the sweatshirts.

Two siblings of Clyde Ewing, Christopher Higheagle and Virginia Higheagle, also testified. Christopher Higheagle said that Clyde Ewing kept looking for his missing bag that belonged to their late father at the former residence they shared. Virginia Higheagle testified she looked for the bag at the Johns home at the request of Clyde and Demetri Ewing. She couldn't find the bag at the home but said Clyde didn't believe her.

Virginia Higheagle and Patrick Johns, who share a son, also testified seeing green and pink graffiti spray-painted at the Johns residence with the word "bag." Patrick Johns said the Ewings had been at the home before and used to live in a camper outside the residence. Patrick Johns said that at times they left the home from the alley behind the house.

Christopher Higheagle, Virginia Higheagle and Patrick Johns all testified that they didn't know where the bag was or what it looked like. In cross-examination, Cuddihy questioned whether the two Higheagles "liked" Clyde Ewing, suggesting it affected their testimony. Christopher Higheagle said he didn't like Ewing and wasn't "happy" with him. Virginia Higheagle said, "He was involved in a murder case, why would I like him?" Cuddihy had her comment stricken from the record and Gaskill advised Higheagle to respond with yes or no.

The prosecution will continue presenting its case at 9 a.m. today with more testimony from law enforcement officers.

