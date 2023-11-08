Lead detective in YNW Melly case set to be questioned. Here’s why — and what it means

The lead detective in YNW Melly’s double murder case will — once again — have to be interviewed by the rapper’s defense team.

Days after postponing a decision, Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy on Tuesday ruled to allow Melly’s legal team to sit Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti through another deposition, or a sworn interview with a witness conducted before a trial. Under Florida law, witnesses can’t be deposed more than once unless the state and defense agree — or a judge rules to allow the second interview.

Murphy’s ruling only permits the defense to ask questions concerning Moretti’s credibility. They can’t ask about evidence in the case.

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy presides over a bond hearing for Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly on Friday, September 15, 2023. His previous trial ended in a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict in July 2023. Demons, 24, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel) Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel

In open court on Thursday, defense attorney Daniel Aaronson referenced the allegation that Moretti “solicited” a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy to lie in an October 2022 incident. The defense team, he said, seeks to interview Moretti to uncover whether the detective moved in a corrupt and biased way — as well as if the incident may qualify as Brady material.

Melly’s legal team previously accused prosecutor Kristine Bradley, who was ousted from the retrial last month, of a Brady violation, or concealing information favorable to the defense, for allegedly not divulging details about the incident involving Moretti. Under Florida law, prosecutors are required to disclose any information that may be favorable to the defense. The discovery of Brady violations, in some cases, have even led to overturned convictions.

“All we’re asking for is the deposition,” Aaronson said. “We’re not asking you, at this stage, [for] anything more than that.”

READ MORE: Detective in YNW Melly case has been accused of wrongdoing. Will he get questioned again?

In October 2022, Public Corruptions Unit Prosecutor Michelle Boutros, who previously testified about the incident, was present when Moretti was taking a statement from Jamie King, Melly’s mother, in a conference room at the Broward courthouse. King’s attorney Robert Trachman and Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Hendrick were also there at the time.

Assistant State Attorney Michelle Boutros sworn in to testify as a witness during a hearing in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Defense lawyers say she overheard Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti, the lead investigator on Demons’ case, express a willingness to lie about his seizure of a phone belonging to Demons’ mother, Jamie King, during a Fort Lauderdale courthouse interview last October. (Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel) Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

At some point, Hendrick stepped out, and Moretti executed a search warrant for King’s phone. Shortly thereafter, BSO Deputy Adam Gorel arrived at the conference room. When King and Trachman left, Moretti told Gorel that he should say he was present while the search warrant was executed, Boutros detailed on the stand.

Accounts of what Moretti said — or didn’t say — differ among the parties. According to Bradley’s filing, Moretti asked Gorel whether he was there when the phone was taken, and Gorel mentioned something along the lines of: “I can be if you needed me to be.” Boutros, on the stand, declared that Gorel didn’t say that.

Prosecutor Justin Griffis, who is new to the case alongside lead prosecutor Alixandra Buckelew, argued that details related to the allegations against Moretti aren’t admissible at trial and can’t be used to impeach the detective.

READ MORE: There’s a new prosecutor for YNW Melly trial, and she had a role in another rapper case

“They are separate cases,” he said. “One doesn’t necessarily have to do with another because Mr. Demons didn’t reach out to his mother and ask her [to do anything.]”‬

The detective, Griffis said, isn’t under investigation by any agency for alleged misconduct. There’s no evidence, he added, to back up speculation that Moretti could be charged. In a September memo, Internal Affairs Sgt. Brittany Parker closed a complaint made by King against Moretti, also writing that Boutros’ claims about the detective contradicted Gorel’s sworn statement.

Moretti’s deposition is scheduled for Nov. 17 as the rapper’s case continues with jury selection.

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly appears before Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy for a bond hearing on Friday, September 15, 2023. His previous trial ended in a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict in July 2023. Demons, 24, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel) Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel