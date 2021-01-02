Lead FBI investigator in Blackwater case likens massacre to My Lai

Photograph: Khalid Mohammed/AP

The mass shooting in Baghdad for which Donald Trump pardoned four American mercenaries was “a massacre along the lines of My Lai in Vietnam”, the lead FBI investigator in the case said, pronouncing himself “disgusted with the president’s actions”.

Related: 'Our blood is cheaper than water': anger in Iraq over Trump pardons

Nicholas Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder and Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard were convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter over the 2007 shooting, which happened in heavy traffic in Nisour Square.

Fourteen unarmed Iraqi civilians, among them a nine-year-old child, were killed when the mercenaries opened fire with weapons including machine guns and grenade launchers.

The four men worked for the private security firm Blackwater, owned by Erik Prince, brother of Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos. They were included in a wave of pre-Christmas pardons announced by the White House.

In a letter to the New York Times published on Friday, John M Patarini said: “I was the FBI case agent who led the investigation of the Blackwater massacre in Baghdad.

“We originally went to Iraq thinking this shooting was some form of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire between Blackwater guards and insurgents. After only one week, we determined that this incident was not as presented by Blackwater personnel and their state department lackeys, but it was a massacre along the lines of My Lai in Vietnam.”

The My Lai massacre took place in a hamlet in South Vietnam on 16 March 1968. As many as 504 children, women and older men were killed by a US infantry company, members of which also raped numerous women and girls. Only William Calley, a lieutenant, was convicted of any crime. Sentenced to life, he served three days in prison before Richard Nixon ordered his sentence reduced.

In 2009, Calley said he felt “remorse for the Vietnamese who were killed, for their families, for the American soldiers involved and their families. I am very sorry.”

Story continues

Trump, who will leave office on 20 January, has issued pardons or acts of clemency in cases in which US troops were accused or convicted of war crimes. Presidential pardons do not mean or imply innocence.

Patarini wrote that he “only recently became aware of the concerted effort for the pardons” of the four men who perpetrated the Nisour Square massacre, “which I understand started with a political push by members of Congress.

“President Trump should have had staff members review the trial evidence that led to the convictions and read the judges’ opinions and sentencing statements. God forbid they might have actually picked up the phone and called the investigators who built the case. I’m so disgusted with the president’s actions!”

After Trump issued the pardons, a lawyer for one of the mercenaries said: “Paul Slough and his colleagues didn’t deserve to spend one minute in prison. I am overwhelmed with emotion at this fantastic news.”

But the pardons met with widespread condemnation. This week, the United Nations working group on the use of mercenaries called them “an affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families”.

Related: Trump's Blackwater pardons an affront to justice, say UN experts

Adil al-Khazali, whose father, Ali, was killed, told the Guardian: “Justice doesn’t exist. I ask the American people to stand with us. I lost my father and many innocent women and children also died. I ask the US government to reconsider, because by this decision US courts are losing their reputation. Trump has no right to pardon killers of innocent people.”

Patarini wrote that he had “spent many hours with the innocent Iraqi victims who are permanently maimed and crippled because of the actions of these Blackwater guards, and the heartbroken family members of those killed.

“I am embarrassed for our country. I believe we will pay a heavy price in our relationships with other countries as a result of these pardons.”

Patarini also said he was “glad that I’m retired and will never again be asked to risk my life and those of my fellow investigators, only to have killers pardoned for purely political reasons”.