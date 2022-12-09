Lead Independent Director Antonio Del Valle Perochena Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Lead Independent Director, Antonio Del Valle Perochena, recently bought a whopping US$1.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$22.55. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.4%.

Byline Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Antonio Del Valle Perochena is the biggest insider purchase of Byline Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$22.78 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.2m for 143.08k shares. But they sold 13.38k shares for US$328k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Byline Bancorp insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Byline Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Byline Bancorp insiders own 39% of the company, currently worth about US$330m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Byline Bancorp Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Byline Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Byline Bancorp. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Byline Bancorp and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

