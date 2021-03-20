The Lead Independent Director of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), William Green, Just Bought 3.2% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Lead Independent Director, William Green, recently bought US$60k worth of stock, for US$16.60 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 3.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Arbor Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Lead Independent Director William Green was not their only acquisition of Arbor Realty Trust shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$12.96 per share in a US$118k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$16.63. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$207k for 17.69k shares. On the other hand they divested 9.10k shares, for US$118k. Overall, Arbor Realty Trust insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Arbor Realty Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.9% of Arbor Realty Trust shares, worth about US$66m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Arbor Realty Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Arbor Realty Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Arbor Realty Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

