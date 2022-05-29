The Lead Independent Director of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO), Thomas Gayner, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Thomas Gayner, the Lead Independent Director of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) recently shelled out US$63k to buy stock, at US$1,258 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cable One

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Wallace Weitz bought US$720k worth of shares at a price of US$1,440 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1,285 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 550.00 shares for US$783k. On the other hand they divested 399.00 shares, for US$776k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cable One insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cable One insiders own about US$798m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Cable One Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Cable One. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cable One and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

