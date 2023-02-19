Lead Independent Director Carl Boggild Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Potential Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) shareholders may wish to note that the Lead Independent Director, Carl Boggild, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, paying US$6.14 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Notably, that recent purchase by Carl Boggild is the biggest insider purchase of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$6.15. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Pangaea Logistics Solutions share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Carl Boggild was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Pangaea Logistics Solutions insiders own 23% of the company, worth about US$65m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Pangaea Logistics Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Pangaea Logistics Solutions insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

