The Lead Independent Director of Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW), Terry Davis, Just Bought 8.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) should definitely note that the Lead Independent Director, Terry Davis, recently paid AU$21.93 per share to buy AU$174k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 8.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Seven Group Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Warwick Smith for AU$202k worth of shares, at about AU$18.36 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$21.63. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Seven Group Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Seven Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Seven Group Holdings insiders own about AU$27m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Seven Group Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Seven Group Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Seven Group Holdings. For example - Seven Group Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

