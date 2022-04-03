The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Lead Independent Director, Andrew Hall, recently bought US$60k worth of stock, for US$2.13 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 349%, which is good to see.

See our latest analysis for TMC the metals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TMC the metals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Chairman of the Board Gerard Barron bought US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$4.41 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.45). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months TMC the metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$2.65. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TMC the metals is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does TMC the metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. TMC the metals insiders own about US$48m worth of shares. That equates to 8.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About TMC the metals Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in TMC the metals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, TMC the metals has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.