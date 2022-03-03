Lead investigator was against arresting Barry Morphew for murder after wife’s disappearance

A former state police investigator probing the death of Suzanne Morphew, who vanished on Mother’s Day nearly two years ago, called the arrest of her husband “premature and the ‘worst’ decision that could be made,” according to a motion to dismiss the case.

Suzanne Morphew was last seen alive the afternoon of May 10, 2020 as she left her home in Chaffee County for a bike ride.

The missing mother’s disappearance prompted a widespread search effort and investigation, ultimately culminating in the arrest of her husband, Barry Morphew. He was charged earlier this year with tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant as well as murder, even though Suzanne’s body has not been found.

Morphew’s attorneys have since requested the charges against him be dropped, citing the skepticism voiced by Former Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Agent Joseph Cahill, once a co-lead investigator in the case.

During a December interview with internal affairs investigators, Cahill said he told supervisors there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest Morphew, according to court documents obtained by 9News on Tuesday. The motion to dismiss was initially filed on Feb. 9.

Cahill also said he voiced his concerns to supervisors and Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze before taking Morphew into custody.

Authorities arrested Morphew on May 5, 2021, nearly one year after his wife was reported missing. He has since posted a $500,000 cash bond and his trial is slated to begin on April 28.

Prosecutors believe Barry Morphew shot his wife with a tranquilizer gun and then disposed of her body.