'Lead with love': Bronson names new high school principal

BRONSON — Thirty-five years after she graduated from Bronson Jr./Sr. High School, Kristina Crabill was named principal of the school at a special meeting of the board of education Wednesday night.

Crabill is the first woman principal in the high school’s history.

The retired special education teacher and school administrator said she rescinded her retirement papers to apply. The job “was not anything that I had on my radar. It’s a God thing. I’m where I need to be coming back full circle.”

New Bronson Jr./Sr. High School principal Kristina Crabill with her husband Craig Wednesday night as she was named by the school board to the job.

The hiring fills the last of three administration positions after a controversial spring for Bronson Community Schools.

Parents complained to the school board about the lack of discipline and leadership at the high school, Ryan Elementary, and in the superintendent’s office.

Crabill replaces John Herbert, principal for less than a year, who resigned in May to pursue the ministry.

Last week the board hired Laurie Doner as the principal at Ryan Elementary School.

In April, Kristen Frisbie resigned as Ryan Elementary principal.

Superintendent Steve Wilson and the board signed a separation agreement at the end of June. Wilson hired both Frisbie and Herbert.

The board named Kate Wall, curriculum coordinator/director of grants, as the Bronson interim superintendent.

School board vice president Tyson Franks said, “At this point in time, we’re happy and she’s happy being the interim. We’re just seeing how things go.”

School board vice president Tyson Franks and interim superintendent Kate Wall as Crabill was named to head the school she graduated from 35 years before.

Wall said Crabill first taught at Bronson in special education, went to Sturgis, where she taught special and general education, and became a literacy coach and assistant principal.

Crabill was the third to fifth-grade principal in Jonesville for the last four years.

Wall told the board Crabill “had full intentions on retiring but saw this need and is happy to serve her home district in this way. We could not be happier to have her.”

Crabill obtained additional certifications in school administration. “I’ve gone through courses and training and learned a lot that will help me deal with people. A big part of what we do is help teachers become better at what they do. They are here to help the students. I’m here to help the teachers and the community.”

As Kristina duJardin, she and her husband Craig both graduated from Bronson in 1988. Her father was a 1965 graduate of Bronson. “It’s just neat this is my opportunity to make a difference to the community,” Crabill said.

After the meeting, Crabill went to her new office. “I’m fortunate West McCray, the dean of students has experienced in this building. He’s going to be an integral part of our team.”

Crabill and Wall “have hit it off very well,” Crabill said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the administrative team and, and the teachers.” the new principal added, “I’m looking forward to a good year. Looking forward to just building relationships. My motto, lead with love.”

