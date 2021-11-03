Lead pastor at Virginia Beach’s Rock Church steps down after being charged with soliciting sex with minor

A day after news broke that the lead pastor of Virginia Beach’s Rock Church had been charged with soliciting sex from an underage girl, the church announced he will step away from all ministerial duties until the case is resolved.

The statement was released Wednesday morning, five days after Pastor John Blanchard was arrested in a sting operation in Chesterfield County.

Police said the operation targeted 17 men who’d been communicating online with someone they believed to be a teenage girl and then arranged to meet the girl at a motel. The person they were communicating with was a police officer.

When each man knocked on the motel room door they were greeted by several police officers, according to Mike Louth, a major with the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Blanchard, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution. The crime carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Blanchard was released on bond. A video from Rock Church shows the longtime pastor participated in a church service there two days later.

In its statement, Rock Church said it had been advised by legal counsel not to comment on the charges. Bishop Anne Gimenez will serve as lead pastor and will be joined by Blanchard’s wife, Robin, also a senior pastor of the church, while the case is pending.

“We are all committed to walking in integrity and truth at Rock Church International and will continue to take steps to do so,” the church’s statement said.

“As followers of Christ, we must remember that redemption, salvation, grace, mercy and healing are all gifts given to the children of God. Although everyone must address their own convictions and consequences, our assignment as believers is not to condemn, but to be agents of God’s love, healing, justice, and reconciliation.”

The church’s statement offered thanks for the outpouring of support it has received since news of the arrest broke, and asked that the Blanchard family’s privacy be respected “while they walk through this difficult journey together.”

According to the church’s website, John and Robin Blanchard have been senior pastors there since 2013, and are the parents of two girls.

Rock Church is non-denominational and was founded in 1968 by Anne Gimenez and her late husband, John. Rock Church International has over 500 churches in multiple countries, according to its website.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com