Lead plaintiff in case that made same-sex marriage legal slams Justice Thomas' call for the case to be reconsidered: 'If you want to see an error in judgment, look in the mirror'

Jake Epstein
·1 min read
Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the same-sex marriage case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court speaks during the National LGBT 50th Anniversary Ceremony, Saturday, July 4, 2015, in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the same-sex marriage case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court speaks during the National LGBT 50th Anniversary Ceremony, Saturday, July 4, 2015, in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia.AP Photo/Matt Rourke

  • The lead plaintiff in the case that made same-sex marriage legal criticized Justice Thomas.

  • Jim Obergefell said Thomas is "imposing his individual twisted morality" on people.

  • Thomas said the 2015 case should be reconsidered after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The lead plaintiff in the case that made same-sex marriage legal slams Justice Clarence Thomas' call for the case to be reconsidered, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

"Clarence Thomas is a Supreme Court justice appointed by humans, he is not the Supreme Deity," Jim Obergefell said in a statement obtained by HuffPost.

He continued: "The millions of loving couples who have the right to marriage equality to form their own families do not need Clarence Thomas imposing his individual twisted morality upon them. If you want to see an error in judgment, Clarence Thomas, look in the mirror."

Obergefell's remarks came after Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect same-sex marriage, in the wake of the decision to overturn nationwide access to abortions.

"For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion on Friday.

The Supreme Court in 2015 decided in the Obergefell v. Hodges case that the rights of same-sex couples to get married are protected.

 

 

