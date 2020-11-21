LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below.
Company Name
Stock Ticker
Class Period Start
Class Period End
Lead Plaintiff Deadline
Mesoblast Limited
(NASDAQ: MESO)
16/04/2019
01/10/2020
07/12/2020
Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd.
(NYSE: RCL)
04/02/2020
17/03/2020
07/12/2020
Loop Industries, Inc.
(NASDAQ: LOOP)
24/09/2018
12/10/2020
14/12/2020
Evolus, Inc.
(NASDAQ: EOLS)
01/02/2019
06/07/2020
15/12/2020
Innate Pharma SA
(NASDAQ: IPHA)
10/03/2020
18/09/2020
22/12/2020
First American Financial Corporation
(NYSE: FAF)
17/02/2017
22/10/2020
24/12/2020
Zosano Pharma Corporation
(NASDAQ: ZSAN)
13/02/2017
30/09/2020
28/12/2020
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
(OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF)
03/11/2020
24/09/2020
28/12/2020
Neovasc, Inc.
(NASDAQ: NVCN)
01/11/2019
27/10/2020
05/01/2021
Interface, Inc.
(NASDAQ: TILE)
02/03/2018
28/09/2020
11/01/2021
