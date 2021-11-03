LEAD program sends some offenders to rehab instead of jail

Nov. 3—LUMBERTON — The work to divert people suffering with substance use disorders to rehab programs instead of jail cells continues through a partnership between the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office.

The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program started in May, according to sheriff's Sgt. Hollis McNeill, the program's supervisor. There are more than 20 people in the program and three people have completed it so far.

The LEAD program seeks to "address offenders who have a substance misuse disorder and who repeatedly engage in low-level criminal activity," according to the Sheriff's Office's website.

"LEAD allows law enforcement officers to redirect low-level offenders to community-based programs and services," according to the website. "Offenders in this program are evaluated and receive treatment for substance use disorders followed by placement into rehabilitative housing and job placement or training."

McNeill said all three people who have graduated from the program are doing well, and he has seen success stories from the program unfold before his eyes.

"We've helped people that I've thought were too far gone," McNeill said.

The program is funded by a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services grant in the amount of $282,387 dispersed over a 20-month period.

McNeill said he interviews offenders on the criminal side and clinical side to determine if they would be a good fit for the program. Victims of the crimes must also give consent for offenders to enter the program.

"We try to stay away from any kind of sexual crimes or robbery," McNeill said.

Law enforcement officers that work in LEAD program also work in sobriety and drug treatment courts, according to Matt Scott, Robeson County's district attorney.

The program allows them get to offenders before they are charged with the crimes, Scott said. Instead of being charged, offenders are sent to rehab.

"A lot of times we're locking people up, [when] they need rehab," McNeill said.

"A lot of people really want help ... A lot of people honestly can't afford it," he added.

By targeting low level crimes, law enforcement officers hope to prevent offenders from committing violent crimes later, McNeill said.

According to Drug Policy Alliance, 1,155,610 people were arrested across the nation in 2020 for violating drug laws.

"In 2020, there were 538,203 violent-crime incidents, and 640,836 offenses reported in the United States by 9,991 law enforcement agencies that submitted National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data, and covers 53% of the total population," according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Crime Data Explorer.

Of those incidents, about 9,127 were linked to drug or narcotic violations, according to the FBI.

"We're gonna help everybody we can," McNeill said.

Sheriff's detectives and staff members took the message of the program to the pulpit Oct. 25 at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center in Red Springs. Local pastors attended and learned of the program's goals and benefits, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

"The program thus far has received tremendous positive feedback as it has served dozens of citizens in our county. Discussion was held regarding the high percentage of the crime in Robeson County being linked to drug sales, drug use and abuse in the county," Wilkins wrote in a statement Oct. 25.

"Pastors were versed on the process of how residents that qualify are screened as potential clients and what resources are available to them which includes but is not limited to short and long term treatment centers. The faith community is an important link in this program for it to be successful. The Sheriff's Office Badges & Bibles Program headed by Chaplain Jimmy Hunt has helped as well as we have invited recovering addicts to speak to inmates," Wilkins wrote.

The program saves the county money, according to McNeill.

"It cost $75 a day to keep an inmate in jail," McNeill said.

McNeill said the sheriff plans to ask Robeson County Commissioners for funding for the program in the future.

For more information about the program, call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]