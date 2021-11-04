Lead in water worries residents of Michigan city
Free water bottle distribution sites are now a fixture of life in Benton Harbor, Michigan, where the water system has elevated levels of lead (Nov. 4)
Rocky, a pit bull, is seen on surveillance video chasing the large cat up a hill behind the house into the woods. He suffered eight puncture wounds needing 30 stitches, but his family says he's a hero.
“It literally makes you sick to your stomach when you see it.”
His home went first. Then the lottery stand and hardware store he owned succumbed. Lastly, Antonio Álvarez had to watch as lava from a volcanic eruption slowly devoured the remaining pillar of his family’s wealth: the dozen acres he dedicated to growing the Canary Island banana that for generations has provided the agricultural lifeblood of the Atlantic Ocean archipelago.
National Park Service investigators are seeking tips & photos from the public to aid in the investigation of a Oct. 9 homicide on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
America's busiest ports are clogged with containers because of a breakdown in the supply chain network. Truckers are struggling to ease the backlog.
On this day in weather history, Great Alaskan earthquake registered a 7.9 magnitude.
Tiny quaking has earth beneath this small SC community shaking.
The second-largest ice sheet in the world has lost 3.5 trillion tons of ice in the past decade, and more could be in store by the end of the century.
The bloom of a giant and stinky Sumatran flower nicknamed the “corpse plant” because it smells like a dead body is drawing huge crowds to a Southern California botanical garden. The bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum plant began Sunday afternoon at the San Diego Botanic Gardens in Encinitas. The bloom of the “corpse plant” lasts just 48 hours and during its peak it emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies that help its pollination process.
Geochemist Harri Geiger was on the Spanish island of La Palma in the final days of October witnessing the power of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. The volcano was erupting at what appeared to be a safe distance, but as Geiger and others watched, a piece of the volcano came racing down the mountainside, slowing to a stop just yards away from his feet. This wasn't just any rock, it was a molten lava bomb. Geiger's video showed the lava bomb tumbling down the side of the mountain, glowing orange as it ga
The Xiezi mountain in the Shandong region of China offers striking views in the fall, attracting tourists.
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, Inc., the world's largest asset manager, warned Tuesday that too narrow a focus on the climate-change advances and misdeeds of public companies could force more fossil-fuel operations to become private concerns and away from tougher scrutiny.
The animal was sedated on Wednesday for the journey home, the Monmouth County SPCA wrote on its social media pages.
Public and private sector actors have been promoting the massive opportunity rooted in reversing climate change — albeit with dire consequences if the world overshoots its greenhouse gas budget.
A tropical wave along the coast of Costa Rica is expected to move onshore today.
The Mojave Desert is prime real estate for carbon-cutting solar farms. Not all environmentalists are on board.
A study, which was not peer-reviewed, found a number of wild deer in Iowa had active infections of SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Green cardamom is the third most expensive spice in the world, after saffron and vanilla. Just 100 grams of the spice can cost about $9. That’s about $90 for a kilogram. But getting that little bit of cardamom requires a lot of work. Harvesters need to collect 6 kilograms of raw pods by hand to produce just 1 kilogram of green cardamom. But just because several pods from the same tree are ripe doesn’t mean they all will be. This is why each pod must be plucked by hand. So why is it so hard to grow green cardamom? And is that what makes it so expensive? For more information, visit https://www.westernghatsspices.in/.
Los Angeles County officials attribute the foul odor to a toxic, colorless gas called hydrogen sulfide.
Four Latin American countries announced Tuesday that they will expand and unite their marine reserves to create a vast corridor in the Pacific Ocean in hopes of protecting sea turtles, tuna, squid, hammerhead sharks and other species. The new marine corridor will connect the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador with Colombia’s Malpelo Island and the Cocos and Coiba Islands in Costa Rican and Panamanian waters, protecting migratory species from fishing fleets of hundreds of vessels that visit the eastern Pacific each year.