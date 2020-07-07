LeadAngel Releases ABM Segmentation and Targeting for Marketo

LeadAngel announces the release of its ABM Segmentation for Marketo, where leads can be segmented based on various factors such as pipeline stages, sales territory, target account list in CRM or outside CRM. With LeadAngel's Account-Based Marketing Segmentation, businesses can engage in ABM targeting in near real-time, with utmost efficiency and accuracy. Check out LeadAngel's official website for more information.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-savvy, B2B enterprises are increasingly adopting technology for sales and marketing. As Marketing Automation and CRM tools continue to improve, so are marketing and sales business strategies. There has been a very visible shift from batch and blast marketing to more targeted, context-based marketing and sales.

Marketo has been a leader in the Marketing Automation space for almost a decade now. It has been observed that Account-Based Marketing (aka ABM) has been embraced by various customers and B2B companies and also helps in boosting sales with the utilization of account-based segmentation. This increases the system complexity as well as rework, whereas marketing collateral needs to be created in multiple places in the current scenario.

LeadAngel's Account-Based Marketing Strategy integrates with Marketo and Salesforce. It acts as a liaison between these two systems to help in creating an ABM Strategy such as:

a. Leads to active opportunities



b. Leads with product ownership



c. Leads from named or strategic account



d. Lead with competitive products

In near real-time for effective outreach campaigns, things like the ability to reach out to prospects while they are active in the sales cycle could have a huge impact on the company's growth and top-line.

About LeadAngel: LeadAngel is a Sunnyvale, a CA-based company offering services in Lead Routing, Marketing Segmentation, and Lead to account matching. We use a set of complex rules, dictionary, and machine learning to deliver business results. Our products integrate with major marketing automation systems and CRM, as well as designed to work standalone using web services for custom use cases.

