Leader of Arizona's Republican party resigns after allegedly bribing Kari Lake to pause politics

The chairman of the Arizona GOP, Jeff DeWit, resigned on Wednesday after leaked audio from an exchange with Kari Lake in 2023 points to a bribery attempt in exchange for her putting a pause on her efforts in the Senate race.

In the audio — posted online by Garret Lewis, a conservative talk show host in Arizona, and reported on by NBC News — DeWit can be heard saying, "There are very powerful people that want to keep you out. They're willing to put their money where their mouth is in a very big way," going on to refer to this as "an incredible opportunity." Per the outlet, DeWit did not reveal the identity of these people, but commented on their offer saying it "had everything to do with her being a drag on the ticket. There are people who want to make sure we win the election and that’s it. No one believes she can get across the finish line, particularly with independents.”

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), DeWit writes, "This morning, I was determined to fight for my position. However, a few hours ago I received an ultimatum from Lake's team: resign or face the release of a new, more damaging recording. I am truly unsure of its contents, but considering our numerous past open conversations as friends, I have decided not to take the risk. I am resigning as Lake requested."

Lake's advisers say that no such threats were made and that the tape speaks for itself.