Leader of a Columbus human trafficking ring sentenced to 14 yrs for compelling prostitution

Three Columbus men who were indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for human trafficking of addicted women for prostitution have all pleaded guilty to some charges. Two of them have been sentenced, including accused ringleader Marcus Carmon.

The accused ringleader of a Columbus human trafficking ring that investigators allege used vulnerable women battling addiction for prostitution has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Marcus J. Carmon, 40, of Columbus' Near East Side, pleaded guilty in November to compelling prostitution, having a weapon illegally and possession of cocaine.

Carmon attempted to withdraw his guilty plea earlier this month, asserting in a motion through his attorney that he is innocent.

But Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Julie Lynch denied his request to change his plea and sentenced him Tuesday to 14 years in prison. Carmon also will have to register as a Tier II sex offender after he leaves prison.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday touted the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, which is led out of his office, that investigated Carmon and his two codefendants, leading to a grand jury indictment in 2020.

According to Yost's office, Carmon manipulated women into prostitution with drugs, threats and violence for his financial gain.

“Traffickers and their evil ways of manipulation have no place in a civilized society,” Yost said. “Removing them from our communities keeps everyone safer and clears a path for survivors to reach the Highway to Hope.”

Bradley Powell, 31, of the city's Northeast Side, previously pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution. Lynch sentenced him in 2022 to 708 days in prison, but he received full credit for the 708 days he spent in jail.

The third man indicted, 50-year-old Anthony Dunn, of the city's Short North, pleaded guilty to two counts of promoting prostitution in 2020 and is awaiting sentencing. He could get up to three years in prison and will have to register as a Tier I sex offender.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Leader of a Columbus human trafficking ring sent to prison for 14 yrs