Leader of counterfeit pill ring sentenced

Jul. 1—SALEM — A former Salem man who led a violent and lucrative drug business that put hundreds of thousands of pills containing fentanyl on the streets of the North Shore was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison on Thursday.

Vincent "Fatz" Caruso, 27, made so much money selling the counterfeit Percocet pills that, after running out of ideas how to spend the cash, resorted to throwing it in the air at nightclubs, according to a prosecution sentencing memorandum.

Meanwhile, a crisis of fatal opioid overdoses was taking the lives of hundreds of North Shore residents. Prosecutors wrote in their request that Caruso be sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper's sentence for Caruso, 20.8 years, was closer to that request than to the 15-year term requested by Caruso's attorney, Carmine Lepore.

Lepore submitted more than a dozen letters from family members and friends, and cited Caruso's tumultuous upbringing after his parents divorced when he was 13. Lepore also told the judge that Caruso, who dropped out of school in the ninth grade, suffered from learning disabilities and mental health issues as a child.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, stressed the harm Caruso caused to numerous people across the North Shore.

Caruso "flooded the area North of Boston with hundreds of thousands of pressed fentanyl pills," prosecutor Philip Mallard wrote in his sentencing memorandum. He described the operation as a "sprawling and extensive enterprise" that operated for years on the North Shore despite the efforts of law enforcement.

Caruso, Mallard wrote, "accumulated an arsenal that included numerous handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and a fully automatic handgun."

Caruso was also behind a shooting in Lynn that left multiple people injured when associates opened fire on a house on a residential street in June 2021. That shooting was in retaliation for a shooting in Peabody, police believe.

In addition to overseeing the production and distribution of the pills, nicknamed "blues" on the street, Caruso, a self-proclaimed member of the "Crips" gang, also set up multiple armed robberies — even while out on release in pending state court cases.

He and his associates frequently posted on social media about their activities and the money they were making off it — even while awaiting sentencing, Caruso allegedly arranged for someone to post on Instagram, "He knew what he signed up for," with a reference to the sentence range he was facing.

In March, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute drugs, conspiracy to use firearms in a drug offense, using or carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Caruso's prison term will be followed by five years of probation. He will also forfeit a number of assets including an ATV customized with rose-gold paint and Gucci logo fabric seats, and a gold medallion spelling out his street name, "FATZ."

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Caruso's mother Laurie Caruso, 52, was sentenced by Judge Nathaniel Gorton to nine years in prison for her role in the scheme. Prosecutors say she was her son's "right hand" in the operation. Her prison term will be followed by four years of probation. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy in February.

In May, an associate, Ernest Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty to a firearms charge for his role in the case; he's scheduled to be sentenced in September, as is a fourth associate, Nicole Benton.

"This family business has been shut down for good," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in announcing the sentence on Thursday. "Vincent Caruso was a prolific and violent drug trafficker who flooded North Shore communities with hundreds of thousands of deadly counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

"Caruso and his associates orchestrated numerous shootings and armed robberies using an arsenal of firearms — including machine guns — and then took to social media to brag about their incredibly destructive criminal conduct," Levy continued. "That this all took place while he was on pretrial release is even more appalling. Caruso, along with his mother and co-conspirator Laurie Caruso, pumped poison and violence into our communities and you won't be hearing from them on Instagram for a long, long time."

