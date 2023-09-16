Leader of drug ring that tortured, murdered and dismembered Ga. mother sentenced to prison

One of 14 people indicted in the death of Rossana Delgado has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison.

Delgado was lured from her home in Barrow County to a DeKalb County mall with promises of a shopping trip. When she arrived, she was abducted.

The GBI says she was then taken to a home and tied up. Over the next few days, Delgado was taken to locations in Clayton County and finally a rental cabin in Gilmer County. The cabin is where investigators say Delgado was tortured and killed.

Investigators say a drug trafficking ring was behind her abduction and murder.

Associates of the drug trafficking organization dismembered and burned her body, according to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators found the body more than a week after Delgado vanished.

Nine of the 14 people indicted have since pleaded guilty.

On Friday, Edwin Murillo pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping and violating the RICO Act. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Murillo was the leader of the drug trafficking organization that abducted and killed Delgado.

They say that he was operating a prison broker system while he was an inmate at the time of Delgado’s murder.





