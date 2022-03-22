Leader of Florida drug-trafficking organization sentenced to over 24 years in prison

A 23-year-old Florida man leading a drug trafficking organization is going to prison.

A judge sentenced Marvin Harris, Jr. to 24 years and five months in prison on Monday, according to the Department of Justice. Harris is guilty of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, and cocaine.

Court documents said his organization operated in Fort Myers, where he recruited dealers to work for him by providing housing that doubled as a primary distribution point for the operation. Officials jailed him on Aug. 14, 2020, for contempt in connection with a homicide investigation, the DOJ reported.

While in jail, Harris recruited his girlfriend, Destiny Molina, to supply dealers and collect drug proceeds, according to the DOJ. An audio recording features the couple discussing business strategies to keep the operation afloat. It also captured Harris teaching Molina how to mix fentanyl into the drugs to increase profits.

On Oct. 15, 2020, FBI agents executed a search warrant on Molina’s residence and Harris’ main drug house in Fort Myers. They found more than $53,000 in cash, expensive jewelry and a firearm at Molina’s home, according to the DOJ. They found $5,000 in cash, fentanyl, cocaine and another firearm at the drug house.

Molina, along with co-conspirators Bradly Griffin, 20, Robert Rosado, 24, and Fabian Kelly, 20, already pleaded guilty to the conspiracy.

Griffin received seven years, Rosado received 12 years, and Kelly received nine years in prison, according to the DOJ.

A judge will sentence Molina on June 6.

She’s facing five to 40 years in prison.