Leader of Germany's Greens urges not to forget to support Ukraine against background of events in Israel

Omid Nouripour , co-chairman of the German Alliance 90/The Greens, which is part of the government coalition, has asked fellow politicians and other citizens not to forget about Ukraine's support in the war of conquest waged against it by the Russian Federation against the backdrop of Hamas' attack on Israel.

Source: European Pravda; Nouripour at The Greens party conference in Baden-Württemberg; Tagesschau

Nouripour says there is a very big concern in Ukraine that their fate is now being undermined due to greater attention to events in the Middle East.

"Supporting Israel is our duty, as is supporting Ukraine," Nouripour said.

Previously, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed his confidence that a potential reduction in aid for Ukraine is a risk for the world to be on the verge of a Third World War.

He also said that he had received assurances from allies during a meeting in the Ramstein format on Wednesday that support for Ukraine will continue despite the difficult situation in Israel.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Wednesday, assured him that the United States would continue to provide Ukraine with weapons.

