Leader of Haiti’s infamous 400 Mawozo gang pleads guilty in midst of U.S. trial

The head of a notorious armed gang in Haiti behind the kidnapping of U.S. citizens, including 16 missionaries, pleaded guilty Wednesday to four dozen charges related to smuggling weapons to Haiti to fuel his group’s violence.

Germine “Yonyon” Joly, who initially pleaded not guilty to violating U.S. export laws, decided to change his plea late Tuesday while in the middle of his federal weapons smuggling conspiracy trial in a Washington, D.C. courtroom. He pleaded guilty to all 48 counts in his indictment and will be sentenced on May 15.

Federal prosecutors, who highlighted Joly’s role in Haiti’s kidnapping scourge and the coordination of the abduction of the missionaries, are asking for life imprisonment and penalties between $50,000 and $500,000.

Joly’s defense attorneys asked the judge to sentence their client to a maximum of nine years. At the start of the trial, the defense painted Joly as a farm boy who had no affiliation with the gang, other than having relatives who were members. But the evidence against him mounted as prosecutors laid out their case over eight days with testimony from weapons experts, federal agents and a co-defendant.

Late Tuesday, just as the government was preparing to rest its case, Joly’s defense lawyer told U.S. District Judge John D. Bates that her client wanted to change his plea. Joly, 30, had originally waived his right to a jury trial, leaving his fate in the hands of the judge.

The guilty plea is a huge victory for the Biden administration, which has been under pressure to send a strong message about Haiti’s escalating gang violence and kidnappings. The FBI is searching for another seven gang members, belonging to five Haitian gangs, who are facing charges in the United States.

Joly, extradited from Haiti in May 2022 in connection with the missionaries’ kidnapping, was not on trial for hostage taking. Instead, prosecutors built their case around more than 3,000 text and voice messages between him and three so-called straw buyers of weapons in South Florida. The co-defendants, whom U.S. investigators described as members of 400 Mawozo, were responsible for purchasing the weapons and smuggling get them into Haiti in barrels and containers under used clothing, shoes and Gatorade.

Despite being sentenced to life in prison in Haiti in 2018 for kidnapping, murder, arms trafficking and a host of other crimes, Joly controlled the gang from behind the prison’s walls.

Joly’s three co-defendants pleaded guilty before trial and one of them, Dor, a Miami resident, spent two days on the stand testifying against Joly. Another co-defendant, Tunis, pleaded guilty to all 48 charges on the eve of the trial.

U.S. officials made the connection between the gangs and South Florida while trying to locate the kidnapped missionaries and secure their release.