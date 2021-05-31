Leader of heroin distribution ring offers guilty plea

The Albany Herald, Ga.
·4 min read

May 31—MACON — The primary supplier of a heroin distribution ring operating between Atlanta and Macon, which funneled up to 30,000 doses of heroin into the region over a three-month span, has pleaded guilty to his crime in federal court.

Michael Duffy, 43, of Sandy Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin recently. Duffy faces a maximum 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

The following co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty for their crimes in federal court and have been sentenced for their crimes:

—Chad Bresach, 38, of Eatonton, pleaded guilty to one count distribution of heroin. Bresach was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison to run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in Peach County, Jones County, Putnam County and Houston County Superior Courts, to be followed by three years of supervised release;

—Reginald Summerford, 49, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. Summerford was sentenced to serve 80 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release;

—Courtney Dews, 36, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Dews was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release;

—Patrick Dews, 34, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Dews was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release;

—Kathy Black, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Black was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.

The following co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty for their crimes in federal court and are awaiting sentencing:

—Terrance Jackson, 43, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. Jackson faces a maximum 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine;

—Arthur Anderson, 57, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Anderson faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell is presiding over the hearings. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Law enforcement successfully stopped what was a steady flow of heroin from an Atlanta-based supplier into the Macon community, undoubtedly saving lives," acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Individuals will face the possibility of federal prosecution when found trafficking large quantities of illegal drugs into the Middle District of Georgia."

"With the arrest of Duffy, the head of the snake was cut off of this major heroin pipeline that ran from Atlanta to Middle Georgia," Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. "As the source of the operation, Duffy fueled an epidemic and wreaked havoc in many communities. Now he faces many years in prison for the damage he has caused."

In December 2017, following the arrest of a heroin dealer in Macon, federal and local law enforcement began investigating heroin distribution by co-defendant Summerford. A wiretap investigation ultimately led to the discovery of Duffy being the source of heroin supply.

On a number of occasions, co-defendants Summerford, Black and Patrick Dews would travel to metro Atlanta to purchase heroin from Duffy, generally 142 grams on each trip — enough heroin to provide more than 1,000 doses. During December 2018 and January 2019, Duffy sold heroin from a "trap house" located in an Atlanta apartment. In early February 2019, Duffy moved into a house in Sandy Springs and used that residence to sell heroin.

From December 2018 to February 2019, Summerford generally went to Duffy to resupply heroin approximately every four to five days and usually purchased approximately 142 grams on each trip. Those trips were confirmed using interceptions and/or surveillance.

On the way back from purchasing heroin from Duffy on Feb. 20, 2019, Summerford's van was stopped and the heroin was seized. The heroin that was seized at that time was tested at the Drug Enforcement Agency Mid-Atlantic Laboratory and was positively identified as heroin weighing 98.47 grams. On Feb. 22, 2019, pursuant to a valid federal search warrant, law enforcement searched Duffy's narcotics sales location at his Sandy Springs home. During the search, a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol, 9mm and .40 caliber ammunition, a bag containing small drug baggies and a quantity of suspected narcotics were seized.

Duffy admitted that he conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute between one and three kilograms of heroin, or enough heroin to provide more than 10,000-30,000 doses, from December 2018 to February 2019. The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers is prosecuting the case.

Recommended Stories

  • Grieving dad speaks out at press conference on mass shooting that left 21 injured, 2 dead

    Clayton Dillard III was one of two people killed early Sunday morning outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall during a mass shooting that sent 21 others to the hospital.

  • Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s Relationship: A Complete Timeline

    The couple broke up in August 2020.

  • B/R names Kwity Paye as Colts ‘most dangerous weapon’

    Kwity Paye could have an immediate impact for the Colts.

  • UFC Fight Night 189: Claudio Puelles not worried about Jordan Leavitt

    Claudio Puelle spoke with MMA Junkie Radio ahead of UFC Fight Night 189 in Las Vegas.

  • The dream of the truly driverless car is officially dead

    Human oversight on autonomous technology like driverless cars causes bloated costs, which is the opposite of what these systems were supposed to do.

  • Jets rookie Zach Wilson compliments Sam Darnold, calls Panthers ‘a great team’

    Asked about a showdown with the Jets' former starter, Wilson had nothing but nice things to say about both Darnold and the Panthers.

  • Epic Memorial Day sales are happening at Best Buy — here are the absolute top deals, starting at $10

    All the big brands are included: Sony, Samsung, Bose, Shark, iRobot, Keurig, Ninja, Microsoft and more!

  • 10 Best Cyclical Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cyclical stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Cyclical Stocks to Buy Now. Economic crises like the one resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic last year are harder on some stocks than others. These […]

  • Doc Rivers told Sixers sharpshooter Seth Curry to be more aggressive

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers told Seth Curry to be much more aggressive on the offensive end.

  • World champions USA fail to qualify for Olympic men’s basketball 3x3

    Americans eliminated by Netherlands in qualifying tournamentUSA women’s team, headlined by WNBA stars, sail through Robbie Hummel had hoped to lead the US to the Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images The US men’s 3x3 team has failed to qualify for this summer’s Olympics, marking the first time a Team USA basketball has missed out on a Games they have entered. The American disappointment was offset by the women’s team booking their place in Tokyo. The men’s team were the defending world champions but the roster at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Austria had only one player, Robbie Hummel, with any meaningful NBA experience. The team lost in the quarterfinals to the Netherlands on Sunday, ending their hopes of winning a place in Tokyo. No current NBA players were being considered for the 3x3 tournament at the Olympics. 🇳🇱@3x3NL defeat 🇺🇸 USA and are only ONE win away from the @Tokyo2020 Olympics! #3x3OQT pic.twitter.com/no1XRzg1cK— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) May 30, 2021 The women’s team, meanwhile, finished in the top three of the qualifying tournament ensuring their place at the Olympics. The team has plenty of WNBA experience thanks to the likes of Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson. The rules for 3x3 basketball are made for a faster-paced competition than five-on-five. Teams play with one- and two-point baskets over a single 10-minute period (with a 12-second shot clock), though a game can end sooner if a team reaches 21 points inside the distance. In April, Hummel spoke to the Guardian about the US’s struggles in the 3x3 game. “Part of it is a numbers game,” said Hummel, who balanced his preparations for Tokyo with his NCAA tournament broadcasting responsibilities for Westwood One radio. “We just haven’t had as many people playing. It hasn’t been as popular here as it has been in Serbia or some of the Eastern European countries or even Asia for that matter. Another barrier is that I think that in my 3x3 career, I’ve played in like two events in North America. There’s some serious barriers to the game I think for countries on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, because [the tournaments are] just so far away and they’re not easy to get to. It’s not like you can just drive down the street to play in a Fiba 3x3 event. You’ve got to fly to Seoul, or you got to fly over to Europe and catch a connecting flight to a place like no Novi Sad, Serbia, or fly into an airport and drive a couple hours. These events aren’t always easy to get to.” The US men’s and women’s teams are expected to dominate the traditional five-on-five tournament at the Olympics, with WNBA and NBA stars set to compete. The US teams have never failed to win a medal at any Olympics they have participated in. The US teams qualified for the 1980 Olympics in Moscow but boycotted the Games.

  • Tourists, locals gather in South Beach to enjoy Air & Sea Show for Memorial Day Weekend

    Steps away from world-famous Ocean Drive and its usual party crowds, families with small children joined locals and tourists Saturday to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend at the annual Hyundai Air & Sea Show.

  • Super Trofeo EVO2 is most aggressive Lamborghini Huracán

    Just in time for Lamborghini’s upcoming one-make race, the Italian supercar manufacturer showed the world its most sinister Huracán to date — the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is “the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series,” says Lamborghini. Radical aerodynamic improvements are just some of the upgrades that make the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 superior to its predecessors. Lamborghini’s motorsports division (Squadra Corse) and the sports car maker’s in-house design department (Lamborghini Centro Stile) focused on the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s front end resulting in some significant updates. It now features new high-intensity full-LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fiber fins and reinforces the stylistic link with the Huracán STO. New air curtain intakes optimize airflow by keeping the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 adherent to the sides and improved downforce at high speeds. Likewise, the rear also receives similar aerodynamic upgrades such as a carbon-fiber wing. The taillights of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 have striking similarities with the Countach. An arched carbon fiber rear bumper marries the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins. The majority of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s body panels has been replaced with carbon fiber. Its fenders are now made of a single element, favoring optimal surface continuity. “When we approached the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 project, we immediately thought of the concept of ‘racing in style.’ That is a combination of the typical aggressiveness of the Huracán racing cars and the classic stylistic features of Lamborghini’s DNA. In addition, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 represents a futuristic aesthetic approach that partially anticipates the design elements of the next range of road cars,” said Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert. In addition to its aerodynamics, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 also has a new braking system. The steel front discs have been increased in size from 380 to 390mm to accommodate pads with a new design and a larger surface area. Propulsion will be coming from the rear, delivered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 620 horses mated to a six-speed X-Trac gearbox. “The Super Trofeo is the basis of our concept of customer racing, capable of involving and exciting both young talents and gentlemen drivers. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is dedicated to both categories of drivers, and we have designed it with the precise aim of offering an even more engaging driving experience while paying the utmost attention to running costs,” said Lamborghini Motorsport Division Head Giorgio Sanna. Since 2009, a total of 950 drivers have participated in the Super Trofeo. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will make its public debut during the second round of Lamborghini’s one-make race on May 28 in Le Castellet. Lamborghini says the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will have a sticker price of €250,000. An upgrade kit for the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will be made available early next year. Photos from Lamborghini Also read: 5 interesting facts about the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Urus sets speed record on frozen Lake Baikal Lamborghini’s ‘The Real Race’ back for 2nd run

  • ‘A beautiful journey’: Blair Underwood, Desiree DaCosta reveal split after 27 years of marriage

    Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta are ending their lengthy marriage. The couple announced their split in a joint Instagram statement shared Sunday.

  • CEO Elon Musk says SpaceX is building a Raptor rocket engine every 48 hours, disputing claims of a 'bottleneck' for the Artemis moon mission boosters

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said there wasn't a "bottleneck" in Raptor rocket production, as his company works on its Starship prototypes.

  • 'Cruella' Star Paul Walter Hauser Shuts Down Negative Reviews

    "People getting riled up that it's an edgy and dark movie: No, it's not."

  • COVID-19 restrictions easing across U.S. as people celebrate Memorial Day

    As COVID-19 restrictions ease in the United States, many Americans are setting pandemic travel records. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano spoke to a Los Angeles restaurant manager excited to welcome back crowds over Memorial Day weekend.

  • Baddest Chevy Novas On Motorious

    Some consider them to be the GM underdog compared to the Chevelle, but we just love the Novas!

  • Memorial Day celebrations back in full force as COVID cases drop

    Memorial Day celebrations will look more like they used to this year, as falling COVID-19 cases and the easing of health restrictions nationwide will allow veterans and families to gather together to mark the day.Why it matters: The start of the pandemic last spring restricted or even cancelled many of the events that traditionally take place around the country to pay tribute to fallen veterans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The 2021 memorials will be made more somber by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 12,000 veterans, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs.The big picture: Celebrations this year will be larger than the scaled-back events that dominated 2020, per the Associated Press.Last year, the Boston Common's memorial flag garden only placed 1,000 flags to commemorate the holiday. This year's flag garden will be back to having 37,000 U.S. flags, according to AP.“This Memorial Day almost has a different, better feeling to it,” Craig DeOld, a 50-year-old retired captain in the Army Reserve, told the AP. “We’re breathing a sigh of relief that we’ve overcome another struggle, but we’re also now able to return to what this holiday is all about — remembering our fallen comrades.”Of note: Jeremy Butler, a Navy Reserve officer who leads the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America advocacy group, said that the isolation of the pandemic was especially hard for veterans, who often "depend on kinship with fellow service members to cope with wartime trauma," per AP.“We’re reuniting now, but it’s been an extremely challenging year,” Butler told the wire service. “To have those connections cut off — the counseling sessions, the VA appointments, social events with other vets — those are so important to maintaining mental health.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Anoushka Shankar, Royal Festival Hall, review: an unexpectedly emotional return to the South Bank

    In April 2020, Anoushka Shankar was due to host a star-studded concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall to mark the centenary of the birth of her father, the sitar legend Ravi. She would have been joined by the British musician and composer Nitin Sawhney, George Harrison’s widow Olivia, and a host of Indian classical musicians. The concert would also have seen Shankar perform on stage with her half-sister, the singer Norah Jones, for the first time. Covid-19 put paid to that show, which has been pushed back to 2022, but it was only fitting that 39-year-old Shankar, a lauded and breathtaking sitarist in her own right, was at least able to perform at the Southbank Centre’s reopening weekend. Despite the Magaluf vibes of the sun-drenched hordes outside the Royal Festival Hall, life was more sedate inside. The bars remained closed, and social-distancing measures meant ranks of empty seats between ticket-holders. But within its confines, this concert – which was also live-streamed – burst with expression and humanity. The stage was set for maximum atmosphere: under soft light and swirling dry ice, a low dais and ornamental rug were surrounded by a bewildering array of potted plants. When Shankar herself appeared, her feet bare beneath a voluminous tiered skirt, she skipped for joy. “My heart’s beating so fast. You’re my first audience for 15 months. I’ll never take this for granted again.” As well as being an exemplary sitar player, Ravi Shankar was fêted for fusing Eastern and Western musical traditions back in the 1960s. His daughter’s music is more nuanced than that: it fuses both contemporary and classical structures and electronic and acoustic textures, with the sitar as its backbone. Traditional Indian ragas (melodic frameworks) are in evidence, but there are elements of Radiohead, Philip Glass and Joni Mitchell too. It’s shape-shifting and brilliantly footloose. The concert revolved around songs from last year’s EP Love Letters, a devastating break-up album written by Shankar after her divorce from Atonement director Joe Wright. It’s a snapshot of a period of profound shocks and heartache. In the same month that they announced their separation, Wright was seen in public with The Girl on the Train actress Haley Bennett. The songs were delivered here in their rawest form. The ghostly ‘Bright Eyes’ was sung by the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter Emmy the Great. Although Wright isn’t mentioned in the song, it contains the lyrics: “Does she feel younger than me as you’re lying in your bed? / Does she feel younger than me or is that in my head?” The song ended with the powerful line: “But most importantly, do you call her Bright Eyes too?” But if the Love Letters songs documented sadness and confusion, Shankar’s new tracks suggested a restirring of passion. New single ‘Opening, Flowering, Drinking’ was about people you want to hug – “or more than hug,” Shankar said with a smile. The recorded version is sung by Jones, but vocal duties here were carried out by Nicki Wells, who – like Emmy the Great – sat at Shankar’s feet. There was pointed humour as well. On ‘Sister Susannah’, Shankar recited a checklist of saintly requirements from the perspective of an unnamed man to his female partner (“Be pretty… Ignore my faults”). It was eviscerating. Shankar’s emotions threatened to get the better of her at the end, when she talked about how the pandemic is ravishing India. “We’ve all lost a lot,” she said. And the delight of watching this concert was almost overwhelming at times. To be served up something so rich and detailed, so expressive and heartfelt, so considered and visually compelling, and after so long, was a treat. At a time when life remains so perilous for so many, it was also bittersweet. But the five-minute standing ovation at the end said it all: this was a joyful reminder that life and art, in all their knotty complexities, go on.

  • Bangladesh arrests tiger poaching suspect after 20-year hunt

    The man known as "Tiger Habib" is alleged to have killed about 70 endangered Bengal tigers.