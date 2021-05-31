Leader of heroin distribution ring offers guilty plea

May 31—MACON — The primary supplier of a heroin distribution ring operating between Atlanta and Macon, which funneled up to 30,000 doses of heroin into the region over a three-month span, has pleaded guilty to his crime in federal court.

Michael Duffy, 43, of Sandy Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin recently. Duffy faces a maximum 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

The following co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty for their crimes in federal court and have been sentenced for their crimes:

—Chad Bresach, 38, of Eatonton, pleaded guilty to one count distribution of heroin. Bresach was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison to run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in Peach County, Jones County, Putnam County and Houston County Superior Courts, to be followed by three years of supervised release;

—Reginald Summerford, 49, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. Summerford was sentenced to serve 80 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release;

—Courtney Dews, 36, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Dews was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release;

—Patrick Dews, 34, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Dews was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release;

—Kathy Black, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Black was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.

The following co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty for their crimes in federal court and are awaiting sentencing:

—Terrance Jackson, 43, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. Jackson faces a maximum 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine;

—Arthur Anderson, 57, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense. Anderson faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell is presiding over the hearings. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Law enforcement successfully stopped what was a steady flow of heroin from an Atlanta-based supplier into the Macon community, undoubtedly saving lives," acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Individuals will face the possibility of federal prosecution when found trafficking large quantities of illegal drugs into the Middle District of Georgia."

"With the arrest of Duffy, the head of the snake was cut off of this major heroin pipeline that ran from Atlanta to Middle Georgia," Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. "As the source of the operation, Duffy fueled an epidemic and wreaked havoc in many communities. Now he faces many years in prison for the damage he has caused."

In December 2017, following the arrest of a heroin dealer in Macon, federal and local law enforcement began investigating heroin distribution by co-defendant Summerford. A wiretap investigation ultimately led to the discovery of Duffy being the source of heroin supply.

On a number of occasions, co-defendants Summerford, Black and Patrick Dews would travel to metro Atlanta to purchase heroin from Duffy, generally 142 grams on each trip — enough heroin to provide more than 1,000 doses. During December 2018 and January 2019, Duffy sold heroin from a "trap house" located in an Atlanta apartment. In early February 2019, Duffy moved into a house in Sandy Springs and used that residence to sell heroin.

From December 2018 to February 2019, Summerford generally went to Duffy to resupply heroin approximately every four to five days and usually purchased approximately 142 grams on each trip. Those trips were confirmed using interceptions and/or surveillance.

On the way back from purchasing heroin from Duffy on Feb. 20, 2019, Summerford's van was stopped and the heroin was seized. The heroin that was seized at that time was tested at the Drug Enforcement Agency Mid-Atlantic Laboratory and was positively identified as heroin weighing 98.47 grams. On Feb. 22, 2019, pursuant to a valid federal search warrant, law enforcement searched Duffy's narcotics sales location at his Sandy Springs home. During the search, a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol, 9mm and .40 caliber ammunition, a bag containing small drug baggies and a quantity of suspected narcotics were seized.

Duffy admitted that he conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute between one and three kilograms of heroin, or enough heroin to provide more than 10,000-30,000 doses, from December 2018 to February 2019. The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers is prosecuting the case.