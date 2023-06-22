Leader of Lansing-area drug organization sentenced to prison

GRAND RAPIDS — A federal judge this week sentenced the alleged leader of a drug-trafficking group to 33 years in prison in connection with the distribution of fentanyl in the Lansing area.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney sentenced Edward Washington, who was characterized in court documents as the traffickers' leader, to serve 396 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for his role in the crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a Wednesday press release.

“Edward Washington oversaw the distribution of bulk quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin throughout the Lansing area,” Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene said in the release.

Federal agents and local police arrested 15 people in August 2021 on a variety of drug charges. Charges included fentanyl conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and five counts of fentanyl distribution.

Washington pleaded guilty to two counts, conspiracy and distribution. Because of prior drug convictions, the judge could have sentenced him up to life in prison with an unlimited fine.

Washington was the 15th defendant sentenced in an investigation and prosecution that focused on two drug-trafficking organizations that distributed fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Greater Lansing area, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Additional defendants include Davanti Heard-White, who was sentenced previously to 324 months, John Humphrey (276 months), Arnon Lake (181 months), Jeffrey Humphrey (180 months), Jordan Suttles (180 months), Maguel Villanueva (151 months), Demetrus Heard (121 months), Demanuel Porter (120 months), Marquise Brooks (96 months), Jamar Street (87 months), Jerome Till (70 months), Angela Dority (60 months), Michael Terry (57 months) and Latisha Mack (37 months).

Several of the defendants in the case already were on supervised federal release for other crimes at the time of their arrest in the Lansing case.

Suspects in the case used multiple locations in the Lansing area to store, process and distribute their drugs, federal documents show, including homes in Lansing, East Lansing and Eaton Rapids.

The DEA and Lansing Police Department, including Lansing Police Department Special Operations Section, led the interagency investigation.

According to online court documents, in the spring of 2020, agents and officers from the DEA Lansing, Lansing police, Michigan State Police, Homeland Security and other agencies conducted a joint investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Washington and others.

"The investigation has revealed that the WASHINGTON DTO, located in Lansing, Michigan, is distributing bulk quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin throughout Lansing, Michigan," the document claimed.

Records indicate officers purchased more than 200 grams of fentanyl from individuals, and intercepted an additional 500 grams before it reached traffickers. Officers, at the time of the arrests, confiscated cash, weapons and additional drugs.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing drug dealer sent to prison by federal judge