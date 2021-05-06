Leader of Macon meth trafficking organization gets 20 years in prison

May 6—MACON — The leader of Macon's "Get Dat Money" (GDM) methamphetamine drug trafficking organization was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison as the result of a lengthy investigation into the network's illegal activities throughout Middle Georgia.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, Kelvin D. Carswell, aka "K-9," "Nine," "Kinineso Harlem Carswell," "9ne Oharlem," "Kninepunkin KinGcarswell," 41, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 240 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec, 15, 2020.

The following individuals were also sentenced to prison on Tuesday:

— Terrico Wade, 40, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 71 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Dec. 15, 2020.

— Quateshia Carswell, 27, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 1, 2020.

— Trent Burton, 50, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on Dec. 16, 2020.

— Jahmi Booker, 38, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 10 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on Dec. 15, 2020.

— Jacobi Jones Sr., 35, of Macon, was sentenced to serve seven months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to misprision of felony on Dec. 21, 2020.

The following individuals were sentenced to prison on Monday, May 3:

Chad Cummings, 37, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Trayvion Burney, 27, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony on Jan. 27, 2021. Henry Flowers, 32, of Macon, was sentenced to time served to be followed by one year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility on Jan. 11, 2021.

Story continues

The following defendants are awaiting sentencing: Tabitha Whitehead, 36, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2020, and faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1 million. Davan Randolph, 49, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 15, 2020, and faces a maximum 20 years imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1 million. Kelly Jones, 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on Dec. 15, 2020, and faces a maximum of four years in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000. Kewaunis King, 31, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on Dec. 15, 2020, and faces a maximum of four years imprisonment to be followed by one year of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000.

U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III handed down the sentences. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Many lives have been undoubtedly damaged, even destroyed, due to the actions of Kelvin Carswell and the members of the 'Get Dat Money' drug trafficking organization," acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Carswell brazenly orchestrated a prolific meth trafficking organization from behind prison bars, and he has now received the maximum penalty provided by law. He, along with his co-conspirators, are being held accountable for their destructive choices.

"The FBI and Bibb County Sheriff's Office did an outstanding job investigating and ultimately shutting down this stream of methamphetamine into Middle Georgia."

"Carswell and fellow members of the 'Get Dat Money' drug trafficking organization got serious prison time thanks to our partnerships with the Bibb County Sheriff Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office," Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. "Carswell's actions, selling drugs from inside prison walls, were aberrant and unacceptable. The community can rest assured that this dangerous criminal organization is out of business."

According to the stipulation of fact entered into court, in 2017, the Macon office of the FBI and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation into the Carswell drug trafficking organization known as "Get Dat Money" or "GDM." On May 30, 2012, Carswell had been incarcerated by the Georgia Department of Corrections, serving a sentence for attempted carjacking with a maximum release date of Oct. 12, 2026. In June 2017, the FBI received information that Carswell was orchestrating the sale of drugs while incarcerated at the Washington State Prison in Sandersville. A search of Carswell's prison cell uncovered a quantity of drugs and a cellular phone with multiple SD cards.

Investigators discovered Carswell was texting his co-conspirators explicit instructions via his contraband cellphone to facilitate the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine from prison. The drugs, once obtained, were sold from a residence Carswell and his co-conspirators referred to as "The Mansion," located at 373 Fulton St. in Macon. Carswell's co-conspirators would sell drugs out of "The Mansion" at his direction. Drugs also were sold by distributors working at the behest of Carswell at multiple motels located in Macon. Throughout the course of the conspiracy, Carswell's co-conspirators obtained more than 10,000 grams of methamphetamine for distribution at his direction.

The FBI and Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case.