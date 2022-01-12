Leader of neo-Nazi group sentenced for threatening journalists, employees of the Anti-Defamation League

A neo-Nazi leader who sent threatening flyers to Jewish and non-white journalists will spend seven years behind bars.

Kaleb Cole, the 26-year-old leader of the Neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty in September of conspiracy, three counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of interfering with a federally protected activity for the threats.

“Kaleb Cole helped lead a violent, nationwide neo-Nazi group. He repeatedly promoted violence, stockpiled weapons, and organized ‘hate camps,’” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement.

“Today the community and those Mr. Cole and his co-conspirators targeted stand-up to say hate has no place here. He tried to intimidate journalists and advocates with hate-filled and threatening posters, tried to amplify their fear. Instead, they faced him in court and their courage has resulted in the federal prison sentence imposed today.”

Among the posters, which Cole created himself, were one that read “you have been visited by your local Nazis” and with an image of “a hooded figure preparing to throw a Molotov cocktail at a house” and another that read “Death to Pigs,” the same message left by Charles Manson’s followers scrawled on the wall of Leno LaBianca’s home.

The mailers were delivered to homes of journalists and employees of the Anti-Defamation League around western Washington in late January 2020.

During the trial, Cole’s victims described moving out of their homes, buying guns and quitting their jobs out of fear.

“Threats motivated by religious intolerance are antithetical to American values, even more so when they aim to intimidate journalists and others who are working to expose bigotry in our society,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

“The defendant led a multi-state plot by a neo-Nazi group to threaten and intimidate journalists and advocates who were doing important work to expose anti-Semitism around the country. The Justice Department will continue to investigate and prosecute these hateful acts.”

Three of Cole’s co-conspirators — Cameron Shea, Johnny Roman Garza, and Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe — have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced.