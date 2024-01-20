Leader of Ohio human trafficking ring sentenced to prison

The leader of a human trafficking ring in central Ohio is going to prison for over a decade.

Marcus Carmon, 40, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges of compelling prostitution, having weapons under disability, and possession of drugs, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. He’ll also have to register as a Tier II sex offender after his release from prison.

Carmon was indicted alongside two accomplices in Aug. 2020 in Franklin County after an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

An investigation showed that Carmon “targeted vulnerable women who were fighting addiction, exploiting them through prostitution for his financial gain.” Threats, drugs, and physical violence were used to gain control and manipulate victims.

Both of Carmon’s co-defendants, Bradley Powell and Anthony Dunn, previously pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution. Powell was sentenced to 708 days in prison with full credit for time served and Dunn is awaiting sentencing.