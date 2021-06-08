Leader in Pittsburgh Pagans Motorcycle Club pleads guilty to violating firearms laws

Jun. 8—A top leader in the Pagans Motorcycle Club Pittsburgh chapter pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to one count of violating firearms laws, according to the Department of Justice.

Patrick Rizzo, 46, of McKees Rocks, vice president of the club, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Robert J. Colville. The plea followed an investigation, dating from August 2020, in which the FBI intercepted thousands of wire and electronic communications over 10 phones, one of which was Rizzo's.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force conducted a long-term investigation into drug trafficking and illegal firearms activity occurring in Western Pennsylvania that involved members of the Pagans Pittsburgh chapter, including Rizzo.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, while in court Rizzo admitted that, on Oct. 17-18, 2020, he and other members of the club discussed Rizzo possessing a revolver. On Oct. 21, 2020, Rizzo acknowledged he was stopped by Pittsburgh police after almost causing a crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.

After smelling marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police patted Rizzo down and found a "marijuana roach." The revolver with five rounds was found inside the vehicle as well as a black holster for the gun. Rizzo admitted he has a prior felony conviction and cannot legally possess firearms.

Rizzo also admitted that, on Dec. 8, a federal search warrant was executed at his apartment, where officials found two handguns, one of which was stolen, related magazines and 165 rounds of ammunition. Officers also found marijuana packaged for resale in addition to heroin, cocaine and paraphernalia related to using those drugs.

Colville scheduled Rizzo's sentencing for Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

Rizzo remains in custody pending sentencing.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .