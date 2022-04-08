A leader of the Proud Boys pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

Yahoo Life Videos

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about why her quieter life in Dubai is better for her well-being. The Mean Girls star, 35, sat down with Vogue for a trip down memory lane, in which she revisited some of her most iconic fashion moments. In addition to explaining what inspired certain red carpet looks (like a Juicy Couture sweatsuit and skinny white scarf), Lohan also opened up about why she left Hollywood behind to live in the Middle East. "It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm," she explained in the Vogue video. "I think it's because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life. It took me moving there to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first."