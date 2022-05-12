Leader of Rochester drug ring responsible for lethal violence gets life sentence plus, 25 years

Police presence after a raid of a drug house run by Carlos Figueroa.

A Rochester man, whose drug ring prosecutors said engaged in "beatings, shootings, and murders," has been sentenced to life in prison.

As well as the life sentence, U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. also sentenced Carlos Javier Figueroa to an additional 25 years.

Figueroa headed a drug ring that prosecutors showed engaged in intense violence to keep control of its turf. Among the violent acts was the September 2016 fatal shooting of Walter Ross by Jonathan Cruz-Carmona, with a 9mm handgun provided by Figueroa.

Another member of the gang, Obed Torres Garcia, used the same firearm to shoot at police officers on Burbank Street when they attempted to raid Figueroa’s residence in January 2018.

That search was one of a series of raids on suspected drug houses run by Figueroa. The searches yielded more than $700,000 in cash, six assault-style rifles, three loaded handguns, over four kilograms of cocaine, and some suspected heroin and fentanyl.

"The operation was highly organized and compartmentalized and, ultimately, lucrative based on the high volume of street sales, which routinely climbed into the thousands per day," prosecutors said in court papers.

A jury convicted Figueroa in June of a drug-trafficking conspiracy, and also of murder as part of the narcotics conspiracy.

Figueroa's drug ring was responsible for "acts of violence, including beatings, shootings and murders, perpetrated upon individuals who were deemed potential threats to the vitality of this organization," prosecutors said in court papers.

As with Figueroa's case, sentences can include years tacked onto a life sentence. This can ensure a prison sentence will continue if there are successful appeals to some, but not all, of the crimes with a conviction.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY drug ring leader gets life in prison, plus 25 years