New leader seeks to bolster local state troopers

Feb. 8—Captain Jeffrey A. VanAuken said Monday that he wants to recruit more people to be state troopers and wants to wants to get illegal guns and drugs off the streets as the new State Police commander of Troop C.

Troop C encompasses Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties and is broken into three zones. Zone 1 covers Chenango, most of Delaware and Otsego counties; Zone 2 covers Broome and a small section of Delaware County and Zone 3 covers Cortland, Tioga and Tompkins counties.

He said several troopers that are assigned to Troop C are from other parts of the state, including Rochester, Buffalo and downstate, and he would like to see more local residents apply to become a state trooper.

"Most of these troopers work a few years and then go back home to be closer to their families," he said.

He said many people think the state police is just a highway patrol. "We're not just highway patrol, we're a full service police force."

In addition to giving out traffic tickets, troopers investigate crimes and there are specialty units including K-9, underwater rescue and the special operations response team, he said. Troopers can also be recruiters, work in public relations, or be assigned in Albany to the intelligence center that investigates computer and financial crimes.

"It's a large department with a lot of opportunities," he said. "It's a great job. It's very rewarding."

While the job is rewarding, he said he has "more violence against police troopers in the last five years," noting the shootings of troopers Ryan Thorp and Rebecca Seager in June 2021.

Two ways troopers can help their community is getting illegal drugs and guns off the streets. He said with three interstates, I-86, I-88 and I-81, in Troop C, "there are a lot of ways guns can be transported into the state. The same goes for drugs. We are the first line of defense in getting guns and drugs out of the hands of criminals and drug dealers."

He said troopers have made several drug arrests for cocaine, heroin and fentanyl possession, and all troopers are trained in and are issued Narcan to combat opioid overdoses.

"Almost daily we are saving someone from an overdose in Troop C," VanAuken said.

VanAuken said he has excellent leaders at all levels of Troop C and there is a chain of command which makes it easy for him to coordinate and guide the troop.

He said his military training has also helped. He served as a U.S. Navy reservist for 27 years as a navy intelligence officer with assignments to the Office of Naval Intelligence and Defense Intelligence Agency, retiring in 2014. While serving in the Navy, he was deployed several times to the Middle East. He is a graduate of Binghamton University, the FBI National Academy and Air Command and Staff College, a biography said.

His office decor is split between his Navy and police careers with photos and ribbons and medals hanging on the walls. Healso has a fish tank his wife gave him two years ago that he was able to set up with fish a month ago.

VanAuken said he decided to became a state trooper while serving in the Navy because "it kind of goes hand in hand with serving and protecting the community."

He went to the State Police Academy in 1994 and was assigned to the Endwell barracks for eight years. He was promoted to sergeant in 2002 and assigned to the Owego barracks. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006 and captain in 2012. He worked for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for four years, where he said he worked on some unusual cases.

VanAuken lives in the town of Union, which is in the center of Troop C and spent most of his career in Troop C. He said he also worked for some time in Troop F — Middletown and at State Police Headquarters in Albany working in the lab and at the professional standards bureau.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a trooper can visit joinstatepolice.ny.gov

