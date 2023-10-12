Leader of South Daytona fentanyl trafficking group sentenced to 25 years prison

The leader of a fentanyl trafficking organization in South Daytona was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Javoris Edwards, 31, pleaded no contest to two counts of trafficking in fentanyl 28 grams or more, conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl 28 grams or more, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as part of a plea agreement.

Edwards was the leader of a fentanyl trafficking organization operating out of a home in South Daytona. The group was mixing xylazine, a dangerous animal tranquilizer, with the fentanyl, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Edwards' arrest was part of Operation Empire, an investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and the East Side Volusia Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and the State Attorney’s Office.

“A dangerous drug dealer has been removed from the street,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in the press release.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood stated it was a constant battle to arrest dealers of the deadly drug.

“Today there’s one less of them out there, thanks to the detectives, agents and prosecutors who never give up the fight,” Chitwood stated in the release.

Assistant State Attorney Dan Jancha prosecuted the case. Circuit Judge Karen Foxman presided.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: South Daytona fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 25 years prison