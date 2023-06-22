Leader of Southern Tier child sex ring sentenced to 40 years to life in prison after plea

A Yates County man who law enforcement officials said was the leader of a child sexual exploitation ring that stretched across much of the Southern Tier could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Andrew Daugherty, 49, of Dundee, was sentenced in Yates County Court this week to 40 years to life in state prison, following his guilty plea on four felony charges stemming from the investigation into the child sex ring.

Daugherty, who faced the most serious charges among the 18 people who were implicated in the ring, pleaded guilty in early May to charges of predatory sexual assault, predatory sexual assault against a child, sex trafficking of a child, and compelling prostitution.

Daugherty and the others were indicted by a Yates County grand jury following a lengthy investigation by New York State Police into allegations they sexually exploited a minor girl over a seven-year period.

In addition to the charges included in the plea agreement, Daugherty was also originally indicted on counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and use of a child in a sexual performance.

"By his admissions he can be characterized no way other than evil and deserving of this significant sentence as he is beyond hope for rehabilitation or forgiveness," Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said when Daugherty entered his guilty plea.

The indictment accused Daugherty of threatening the girl with a .22-caliber rifle to compel her cooperation, and also indicated some encounters were videotaped.

The abuse took place at various locations in Yates County and across the Southern Tier, according to court documents. The age of the victim was not revealed, but charges indicate she was younger than 13 when some of the crimes took place.

State police from Horseheads launched an investigation in October 2022 into allegations an underage girl was being sexually exploited.

The probe quickly centered on Daugherty, but investigators discovered multiple people were involved in the conspiracy.

The list of suspects included seven people from Elmira, three from Bath, two from Dundee, one from Corning, one from Prattsburgh, one from Olean, one from Binghamton, and a former Southern Tier resident who was living in Holly Hill, Florida.

They were charged with various felonies, including rape, criminal sexual act, and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Several of the remaining suspects have also pleaded guilty, and charges are pending against the rest.

Daugherty was the first member of the ring to be sentenced.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Yates County man gets 40 years to life for leading child sex ring