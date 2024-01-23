He’s the new leader of The Telegraph in Macon and the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus

Jeremy Chisenhall says he became a journalist because he loves to write and wants to tell stories that matter to people. Starting next month, he will be in charge of producing such content at The Telegraph in Macon and the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus.

Sacramento-based McClatchy, which owns 30 newspapers across the nation, has promoted Chisenhall to Georgia editor. He begins his new duties Feb. 26.

Chisenhall has worked as a reporter and an editor at the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky since 2020. He currently is breaking news editor.

“We had an extensive search for our next Georgia editor and Jeremy was the clear-cut choice,” said Blake Kaplan, the regional editor who oversees Georgia, Mississippi and Ohio newspapers for McClatchy. “Jeremy brings strong news judgment, endless enthusiasm and outstanding digital skills to both our Georgia papers. I am certain he will thrive in this position.”

Chisenhall, 25, expressed gratitude for the confidence Kaplan has in him.

“These are two papers with really great histories, really great legacies,” he said, “and to be able to have the opportunity to lead both of them, as early in my career as I am, is really just a humbling opportunity.”

Jeremy Chisenhall’s previous experience

Chisenhall previously worked as a reporter for Insider Louisville and the Bowling Green Daily News. At the sports blogging network SB Nation, he covered Kentucky sports as a reporter, editor and photographer.

In the Kentucky Press Association contests, Chisenhall placed first and third for best breaking news story in 2021 and won a best sports feature story award in 2017. He was also recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for coverage of the Kentucky Derby in 2021.

As the Georgia editor for McClatchy, Chisenhall said, “I want to ensure that these two papers get the opportunity to continue doing the great work that they’ve done. Beyond that, I want to be able to take that to another level and ensure that these two communities understand that these papers are essential resources for them as they go about their daily lives.”

Chisenhall, who will be based in Macon and plans to regularly visit Columbus, emphasizes reporting that provides “accountability, great enterprise work and stories that really matter to the audience.”

Looking forward to life in Middle Georgia and Chattahoochee Valley

In addition to working in Middle Georgia and the Chattahoochee Valley, Chisenhall also looks forward to living in the region.

“I am really excited to get to fully enjoy Georgia’s culture,” he said. “It’s a place with great food, music and entertainment. Macon and Columbus, especially, seem to have great cultural appeal. I’m looking forward to that.”

Chisenhall grew up in Erlanger, Kentucky. He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Western Kentucky University, where he was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.

After launching his career as a sports journalist, Chisenhall developed more interest in politics, local government and public safety while he saw the significant impact those reporters made in their communities.

“That stuck with me,” he said, “and drew me to a career in news reporting and editing.”