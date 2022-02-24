Leader of violent Fresno-area MS-13 gang sentenced to federal prison. Here’s how long

The leader of the violent MS-13 street gang based in Mendota has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a 2018 assault outside of an elementary school.

Denis Barrera-Palma, 27, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and one month in prison for beating the victim with a pipe in order to gain entrance to, or maintain or increase his status, within MS-13, according to a statement from the justice department.

Barrera‑Palma last year pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. He could have received 40 years in prison and a $1.25 million fine, according to prosecutors at the time.

Barrera-Palma was one of 25 people arrested in Mendota in eastern Fresno County in August 2018 as part of a multi-agency operation targeting MS-13. The alleged gang members were believed to be connected to more than a dozen homicides.

Barrera-Palma was the leader of MS-13’s drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the justice department. He would acquire the drugs, and distribute to members with a directive that they be sold within a certain period of time. The money from the sales was used to fund trips to obtain more drugs or to commit acts of violence. Some was given to incarcerated MS-13 members or members in El Salvador, the justice department said.

Fifteen of Barrera-Palma’s federal co-defendants have now been sentenced.