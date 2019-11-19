Leaders on the Attack Before TV Showdown: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will face-off in their first election debate on Tuesday evening as the Labour leader seeks to reverse the prime minister’s double-digit lead in the polls.

Both men tried to shift the focus onto areas they consider to be their strengths in the run-up to the televised showdown. The premier wrote an open letter to Corbyn accusing him of “dither” over Brexit, while Labour said Johnson’s Tories are more committed to the billionaires who fund the party than the needs of ordinary working people.

Coming up:

First election debate between Johnson and Corbyn on ITV 8 p.m.YouGov will publish a snap poll after the debate ends at 9 p.m.John McDonnell, Labour economy spokesman, gives a speech in central London at 10:30 a.m.Publication of a CBI industrial survey at 11 a.m.At 1 p.m. Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson visits a hospital to highlight the importance of European Union staff to the National Health Service.

Polls:

ICM/Reuters poll of 2,010 voters between Nov. 15-18 with changes shown from a week before: Conservatives 42% (+3), Labour 32% (+1), Lib Dems 13% (-2), Brexit Party 5% (-3). Summary of Polls: Click here

Catching Up:

Brexit or Corbyn? U.K. business agonizes over election choice.A judge ruled Tuesday’s ITV debate can go-ahead without the Liberal Democrats or Scottish National Party.Corbyn’s best hope at becoming prime minister is by forming a minority government, the Financial Times reports.Johnson told business leaders a promised cut in corporation tax would be delayed.Corbyn laid out the extent of Labour’s nationalization plans in a Bloomberg TV interview.Swinson said Labour and Conservatives are moving to the extremes.Johnson told the CBI he will keep Sajid Javid as Chancellor of the Exchequer if elected.

The Markets:

The pound gained 0.4% against the dollar on Monday and a six-month high against the Euro.Sterling has been creeping up as Johnson’s party solidifies a lead in U.K. opinion polls and was slightly higher in early trading on Tuesday.The odds of a Conservative Majority have dropped to 4/9, the shortest in the two years the market has been open, according to Betfair. That’s a 69% chance of winning an overall majority, compared to the Labour Party’s 47/1 odds.

