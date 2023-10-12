Another leader of a dark web drug trafficking ring known as PillCosby was sentenced to prison in federal court in Cincinnati this week.

Khlari Sirotkin, 39, of Colorado, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison. Sean Deaver, 39, of Nevada, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in August.

"The defendants specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of more than one million fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills and laundered approximately $2.8 million from 2013 until 2020," said a statement from the office of Ken Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Five people were indicted in 2020 in connection to the drug trafficking ring. The group operated under the names PillCosby and Slanggang and accepted payment in BitCoin and other cryptocurrency.

The federal indictment states the group began forming as early as 2013 and dealt drugs in dark web marketplaces with names like Silk Road, Empire, Dream, Sleep and Nightmare. Prosecutors said the group also used encrypted messaging apps.

According to court documents, the FBI estimates the group sold 33.9 kilograms of fentanyl in five months in 2019. Agents said Sirotkin and Deaver at one time were individually make over $20,000 a month.

Three others were indicted: Kelly Stephens, 32, of Colorado; Abby Jones, 37, of Nevada; and Sasha Sirotkin, 32, of California.

Stephens pleaded guilty and was sentenced in early September to eight years probation. Jones also pleaded guilty is scheduled to be sentenced Monday. Sasha Sirotkin has also pleaded guilty in the case, but a sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Leaders of drug trafficking group PillCosby sentenced to over 15 years in prison