Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Kohler Co.

Laura Elizabeth Kohler, the fourth-generation leader of her family's 150-year-old manufacturing firm, is passionate to bring about positive change in workplace. With a global workforce of 36,000 employees, is one of the oldest and largest privately held companies in the United States, and it counts social impact and sustainability among its long-standing values.

As SVP HR, Stewardship, & Sustainability, as well as a member of the Board of Directors, Laura has spent over two decades bringing together people leadership and social impact championship in Kohler’s approach to how it does business. She leads with a vision to enhance the workplace experience and create an environment where all associates can achieve their full potential. And as a founding member of Kohler’s executive leadership diversity board, she believes in celebrating diversity, leading with inclusion, and upholding equity for all. Her action in recent years can be seen in the establishment of Kohler’s Business Resource Groups, enhanced diversity recruitment strategies, retention and development opportunities for diverse talent, equitable health, benefit, and well-being offerings, and more.

In an exclusive interaction with People Matters, Laura shares her thoughts about the opportunities and challenges of the present day.

Continue reading

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/leaders-need-to-expand-their-thinking-constantly-laura-kohler-862238147