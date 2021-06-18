Leaders of Germany, France urge vigilance over virus variant

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron give a joint statement to journalists, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday June 18, 2021. (Axel Schmidt/Pool via AP)
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, right, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron give a joint statement to journalists, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday June 18, 2021. (Axel Schmidt/Pool via AP)
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron prepare to give a joint statement to journalists, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday June 18, 2021. (Axel Schmidt/Pool via AP)
1 / 5

Germany France

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron give a joint statement to journalists, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday June 18, 2021. (Axel Schmidt/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France called for vigilance Friday to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant that this week prompted Britain to delay the planned relaxation of pandemic restrictions in England.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said that while Germany has very low numbers of new COVID-19 infections at present, the “aggressive” delta variant could lead to a rise in new cases.

“We can't pretend that corona is over,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin. “Even though there's a feeling on such a warm summer's evening that it's all over, one can see from the example of Lisbon that things can quickly change.”

Portuguese authorities on Thursday banned travel in or out of the capital region over coming weekends in response to a spike in delta variant cases. Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed back the date for lifting restrictions on social contacts by four weeks as the government reported thousands of newly confirmed cases, mostly with the delta variant.

Merkel spoke ahead of a working dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, the first time she has hosted a foreign leader in Germany since last year.

Macron said it was important to be vigilant and that the European Union would discuss at an upcoming summit how to better harmonize travel restrictions during the pandemic — something the 27-nation bloc has struggled to do more than a year after the start of the outbreak.

EU countries have administered at least one dose of vaccine to roughly half of their populations, while more than a third have received both shots. Britain, which left the bloc last year, has a higher vaccination rate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Conservatives suffer defeat in 'blue wall' seat

    In a surprising result, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been easily defeated in a special election for a seat that it has held for decades. The Liberal Democrats, which was in a coalition government with the Conservatives between 2010 and 2015 before seeing its electoral fortunes wane dramatically, won Thursday's election in Chesham and Amersham, 35 miles (57 kilometers) northwest of London. Sarah Green, the Liberal Democrat candidate, picked up around 57% of the vote and won a seat the Conservatives have held since it was created in 1974.

  • Delta COVID variant becoming globally dominant -WHO

    "The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissibility," Swaminathan told a news conference.Britain has reported a steep rise in infections with the Delta variant, while Germany's top public health official predicted it would rapidly become the dominant variant there despite rising vaccination rates.The Kremlin blamed a surge in COVID-19 cases on reluctance to have vaccinations and "nihilism" after record new infections in Moscow, mostly with the new Delta variant, fanned fears of a third wave.Recent research from the UK suggests the Delta variant may be up to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which originally emerged in the UK in 2020 and has since become dominant in the U.S. and many other countries.As of Thursday, more than 350 doctors and medical workers have caught COVID-19 in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalized, officials said, as concerns grow about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants."The Delta variant is now becoming more prominent or more dominant in certain parts of Jakarta and other parts of Java," said Mike Ryan, the head of WHO's emergencies programme.The district of Kudus in central Java, which has about 5,000 healthcare workers, is battling an outbreak believed to be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, which has raised its bed occupancy rates above 90%.

  • Trump's former physician sent a letter to Biden asking him take a cognitive test - and more than a dozen Republicans signed it

    Rep. Ronny Jackson on Thursday said he's circulating a letter among House GOP colleagues calling on President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test.

  • Canadian Couple Who Flew to Indigenous Town for Vaccine Plead Guilty

    A Canadian couple who drew widespread criticism for flying to a small Indigenous community in January to get vaccinated pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating local coronavirus restrictions, according to court records. The couple, Rodney and Ekaterina Baker of Vancouver, British Columbia, appeared virtually in Yukon Territorial Court and pleaded guilty to charges under the territory’s Civil Emergency Measures Act, which was enacted during the pandemic and required people to isolate themselves for

  • Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been engaged for 4 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The stars met on the set of "Fargo" and recently announced their second pregnancy. Take a look at the couple's relationship since 2015.

  • Some vaccine experts having second thoughts about rushing to inoculate kids

    A growing contingent of medical experts is questioning the conventional wisdom that healthy children should get COVID-19 shots as soon as possible.

  • Patrick Mahomes shares 'Madden 22' cover with Tom Brady. Has he reached GOAT status?

    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is worthy of joining Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on the cover of 'Madden NFL 22.' But is it too soon to call him a GOAT?

  • Victoria's Secret retires its Angels, deciding they're not 'culturally relevant'

    With its glitzy but dated fashion show in the rearview, Victoria's Secret relaunches with ambassadors such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Megan Rapinoe.

  • Jordan Klepper Gets Into Heated Confrontation With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    Comedy CentralUnlike Jimmy Kimmel, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper couldn’t get the MyPillow guy to come to him. So he did what he does best and went to the MyPillow guy.In his latest field piece from MAGA world, the long-serving correspondent traveled to Mike Lindell’s “free speech Woodstock” in Wisconsin with the hope of interviewing some of the election truthers who are still holding out hope that Donald Trump will return to the White House this summer. He likely never could have imagined tha

  • Fact check: Hillary Clinton was not hanged at Guantanamo Bay

    A conspiracy theory suggests that Navy SEALs arrested Hillary Clinton under Trump's direction, and that she was later hanged. This is false.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Natural immunity, long-COVID, reinfection & more

    Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • DeSantis has no business sending Florida police to Texas border. Campaign ruse alert! | Opinion

    If Gov. Ron DeSantis really cared about the meth-addiction problem in Florida, he would not be looking for solutions among immigrants at the Texas or Arizona borders, where he has no jurisdiction to enforce immigration law or run drug stings.

  • Texas governor redirects $250 million in taxpayer money to kickstart his state border wall

    Texas governor redirects $250 million in taxpayer money to kickstart his state border wall

  • Fans who had Oxford vaccine banned from Bruce Springsteen concert

    When Bruce Springsteen returns to the stage in New York next week, fans won’t have to have been born in the USA to get in - but it will help if they’ve been vaccinated there. The first Broadway show to reopen since last March will require attendees to show proof of their inoculations. However, only vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration will be accepted. So far, that list is limited to Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson, meaning any prospective concert-goers who hav

  • Violence shatters Pakistani elite as thousands protest 'illegal' land grab

    For those fortunate enough to own a home in a Bahria Town development, the elite suburb promises to offer a respite from the clamour of life in much of Pakistan. Prospective residents from Karachi are lured with assurances that they can swap the blackouts, floods and rubbish heaps of the port metropolis for a luxury lifestyle in a manicured architectural fantasia. Brochures offer world class amenities, a floodlit golf course and even a replica Parthenon. Yet two weeks ago the haven of Bahria Tow

  • A swimmer in the Gulf was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Then came the shark

    A state park in northwest Florida on the Gulf was on high alert Thursday after a swimmer was bitten by a shark.

  • NC man tied to killings of two transgender women charged with murder in Union County

    Officials served warrants to Joel Brewer, who is currently in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

  • Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

    A Tory MP is facing trial accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008, it can now be revealed. Imran Ahmad Khan, 47, the Conservative MP for Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is alleged to have groped the teenager in Staffordshire. Mr Ahmad Khan, who was elected at the 2019 general election, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday by video-link from his lawyers' office. He was named on Friday after reporting restrictions were lifted. Mr Ahmad Khan has had the Tory whip suspe

  • 10 things in tech: Elon Musk's Zillow listing, Google Health shakeup, 'Sexiest' VCs

    Elon Musk's mansion is up for sale on Zillow, Google Health is reorganizing, and a website ranks the sexiest VCs: 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • Home where Manson murders took place sells in California – after price reduction

    It was put on the market by Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator, who bought the home in 2019.