Leaders meet in Madrid to mark world day to fight drought

Children and adults cool off in a fountain in a park by the river in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Spain's weather service says a mass of hot air from north Africa is triggering the country's first major heatwave of the year with temperatures expected to rise to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) in certain areas. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ibrahim Thiaw
    Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme

MADRID (AP) — Politicians and experts are meeting in Madrid on Friday to discuss ways to tackle drought and the increasing spread of deserts across the globe.

The half-day meeting to mark the United Nations’ World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought will be attended by Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification, or UNCCD.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is to give an opening speech and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres will address the conference by video.

The meeting will bring together numerous experts, including Kenya’s Patricia Kombo, founder of the PaTree Initiative to help Kenya achieve 10% forest cover by getting students to plant trees.

The UNCCD says that between 1900 and 2019, droughts have impacted 2.7 billion people in the world, and caused 11.7 million deaths. Forecasts estimate that by 2050 droughts may affect over three-quarters of the world’s population.

Spain’s Ecological Transition ministry says 75 percent of Spanish land is vulnerable to desertification and this is increasing.

The meeting comes as Spain is suffering an unusually early heat wave that has helped fuel wildfires across the country.

The focus of the meeting will be on encouraging early action to prevent disastrous outcomes.

“Droughts have been part of human and natural systems, but what we are experiencing now is much worse, largely due to human activity,” Thiaw said in a statement.

“Recent droughts point at a precarious future for the world. Food and water shortages as well as wildfires caused by the severe drought have all intensified in recent years.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect wanted after allegedly shooting into local gas station, Memphis police say

    Memphis Police said an employee refused to sell beer to the suspect after 3 a.m.

  • Philippine militants accused of beheading tourists surrender

    Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday. Almujer Yadah and Bensito Quitino gave themselves up to military officials in Jolo town in southern Sulu province and surrendered their assault rifles, Sulu military commander Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio and other security officials said. Sulu provincial police chief Col. Jaime Mojica said they will face multiple murder and other criminal charges, including violation of the country’s anti-terrorism law.

  • Austin warns of ‘pivotal moment’ in Ukraine war, urges allies to help

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said Kyiv faces “a pivotal moment” in its fight with Russia, highlighting recent military aid sent to Ukraine by Western allies while pressing countries to send even more. Ukraine is currently struggling to keep Russia from laying claim on its easternmost region and industrial heartland, known as the Donbas,…

  • FIA in shock rule change that could make Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes even worse

    The FIA is to compel teams to reduce “porpoising” - the violent up-and-down motion to which many of this season’s cars are prone - on safety grounds in a move with potentially dramatic implications for Formula One’s world title battle.

  • Alamance County man surrenders to authorities after 2 sex assault accusations

    Alamance County man surrenders to authorities after 2 sex assault accusations

  • Nigeria's Owo church massacre: Who are the victims?

    Remembering some of the 40 people killed in an attack on a church which shocked Nigeria.

  • Foreigners pay more for gas in Hungary. It risks an EU fight

    Hungary has discounted the price of gasoline at the pump. It's also taxing what it calls “extra profits” of industries including airlines, with carriers like Ryanair and EasyJet increasing ticket prices to cope. The nationalist government argues that it's trying to ease an economic downturn and the highest inflation in nearly 25 years amid Russia's war in Ukraine, but the unusual moves by the central European country are alienating companies and threatening a renewed standoff with the European Union.

  • Phillies pitching updates; who might help in second half of season

    Who will the Phillies lean on in the bullpen during the second half of the season? Jim Salisbury breaks it down.

  • Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji

    A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbor on Thursday flying an American flag. The U.S. last week won a legal battle in Fiji to take the $325 million vessel and immediately sailed it to Hawaii. The FBI has linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

  • Warriors lean on history with a chance to close out Celtics

    Stephen Curry and the Warriors have been within a game of clinching a championship in three of Golden State’s previous five trips to the NBA Finals during his 13-year NBA career. Back again and with a 3-2 series lead on the Celtics, Curry says he’ll lean on that experience when he takes the court at Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday night. “You just understand what the nerves are like,” Curry said.

  • Julian Assange: Priti Patel signs US extradition order

    The Home Secretary has signed an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, it was announced on Friday.

  • White House kicks off push to train more broadband, construction and EV workers

    The White House will launch a summer-long initiative on Friday to encourage labor unions and industry to work together to train more workers for good jobs in the electric vehicle, broadband and construction sectors, senior administration officials said. The "Talent Pipeline Challenge" will encourage employers and state and local governments to use $800 million in job training funds from the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, they said. Billions more will come from the American Rescue Program rescue package to boost the supply of workers for high-quality jobs.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is China denying Hong Kong was a UK colony?

    Hong Kong is preparing to introduce new middle school textbooks that will deny the Chinese territory was ever a British colony. China's Communist rulers say the semi-autonomous city and the nearby former Portuguese colony of Macao were merely occupied by foreign powers and that China never relinquished sovereignty over them. It's not a new position for China, but the move is a further example of Beijing’s determination to enforce its interpretation of history and events and inculcate patriotism as it tightens its grip over Hong Kong following massive protests demanding democracy in 2019.

  • If You're Going To Clean Out Your Ears Yourself, Here's How To Do It Right

    Experts break down the best practices when it comes to dealing with earwax.

  • Philippines' Marcos taps former military chief as defence minister

    Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with Washington, a treaty ally, and Beijing, which continues its assertive stance in claiming almost all of the South China Sea. He will also have to contend with a decades-long insurgency by Maoist rebels and the ongoing threat from violent Muslim extremism in the volatile southern Philippines.

  • Devastating Yellowstone floods will keep part of park closed for rest of the season

    One part of the park can’t reopen because roads in the area are in pieces, park rangers said.

  • Bicyclist racing from Canada to New Mexico wrecks in flooded Montana national park

    “He wrecked his bicycle, lost his way trying to get back and encountered flood waters,” officials said.

  • How India could become a 'mushroom superpower'

    Changing tastes mean mushroom entrepreneurs are only just getting started.

  • Pipeline Fire on the Navajo Nation: A sacred mountain on fire and smoke in their lungs

    There's an emotional layer on top of logistical challenges presented by the Pipeline Fire for members of Navajo Nation.

  • Heat wave threatens 100 million people in the US, closing schools and killing cattle. It may last another week.

    A heat wave has killed at least three people and 2,000 cattle. Storms and tornadoes churned at its edges. Forecasts show it's not over yet.