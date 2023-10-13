Leaders give more than $600,000 to 5 Tallahassee organizations to tackle gun violence

Over half a million dollars was doled out to programs that cater to the youth in hopes of tackling an ongoing issue at the forefront of many citizens' and leaders' minds: gun violence.

State and city leaders chose to allocate funds to five organizations this week by providing them with additional funds to reach more kids and community members.

On Tuesday, Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Chris Benjamin presented a $250,000 check to the Omega Lamplighters, an organization that serves boys starting in third grade through high school, in its statewide at-risk mentorship program.

A day later, Tallahassee city commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to allocate $390,000 dollars to four organizations. Commissioners gave Capital City Youth Services $160,000, the Tallahassee Urban League $125,000, Scientiae $75,000 and Pivotal Point Enterprises $30,000.

"Your journey of 1,000 miles starts with the first steps," Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said.

It's important to get the money on the streets and "pick up the tempo" by influencing kids on the front end instead of getting to them after gun violence has pierced their lives, she said.

Attacking gun violence's roots

It takes a good village to raise a child, James Ezekiel said.

Exposing young boys to a positive, supportive environment is crucial to keeping them on the track to a better future, said Ezekiel, the high school director for Omega Lamplighters.

"The issue of gun violence is so multifaceted," he said. "Our program alone is not going to be able to solve everything, but we're looking to do our part."

Omega Lamplighters' programs give boys a chance to see the successful avenues they can take, thus motivating them to avoid the negative paths that society would otherwise lead them down without mentorship and guidance.

The $250,000 will be put toward educational resources and be used to fund mental health services for students of every age in the organization's programs.

There is a direct correlation between education and the prison pipeline, Ezekiel said, and being awarded this money for a second year in a row is an extraordinary opportunity for the kids.

While Omega Lamplighters is taking a broader approach to addressing gun violence, money that the city awarded to other local organizations will be used to attack more specific facets of the issue at hand.

According to city agenda materials, the money delegated to Capital City Youth Services will be used to "provide 24-hour access to trauma counseling for those impacted by gun violence."

The Tallahassee Urban League will provide "a youth gang resistance education program targeting school-aged children" and will launch a gun safety program.

And Pivotal Point Enterprises plans to use the money for "gun violence prevention curricula and materials to educate students in third through fifth grade on gun safety and the risks of handling guns."

Last month the city saw five accidental shootings, three of them fatal.

Scientiae, meanwhile, will "offer 24-hour counseling for emotional support to delve into the personal causes of gun violence" with the additional funds.

A citizen review team recommended these four organizations to receiving funding out of eight that applied.

The organizations are required to attend the Tallahassee/Leon County Council on the Status of Men and Boys' regular meetings, provide reports to the council, collaborate with law enforcement, be available 24 hours a day to provide immediate referrals to services to help gun violence victims and assess their resources to meet specific needs.

Gun violence is an issue impacting countless communities and the city has been very proactive in trying to combat it, Commissioner Curtis Richardson said. He said he believes tackling it through preventative methods will ultimately reduce the amount of crime flooding the streets.

"We can't police our way out of crime and gun violence in particular," he said. "We have to take a holistic approach."

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

