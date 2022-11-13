Leaders must uphold constitutional rights in legal system

Political rhetoric regarding crime enflames passions, however, it’s important to remember that for people running for office a critical part of the job they are seeking is to uphold and defend the constitution. Our constitution was designed to protect people from the overreach of government officials. It was carefully designed to protect us from political whims of those holding positions of power, by making sure all aspects of government have checks and balances. This is critical in the criminal justice system, which is one of the few areas of government that can strip you of your liberty. The 6th Amendment guarantees everyone charged with a crime has the right to have a lawyer represent them.

The right to counsel is a core American principle pre-dating the establishment of American jurisprudence. Our founding fathers experienced the tyranny of a king whose decisions couldn’t be questioned and a justice system that employed the death penalty to eliminate his political opponents. To avoid such abuses of power, they established the right to a defense lawyer in the 1660s as one of the first checks on governmental power.

This long standing right is essential to making sure everyone gets a fair trial. There is nothing more tyrannical than big government taking the liberty of a person because the process isn’t fair. Without fair trials justice cannot be served. Our communities are not safer when people are incarcerated for crimes they did not commit. Without lawyers to protect everyone’s constitutional rights, our jails and prisons would be filled with people wrongly accused. Despite the best efforts of law enforcement, sometimes they don’t have all the information necessary to make an informed decision and ultimately get it wrong.

You may have heard of The Innocence Project, which uses DNA evidence to show that people were wrongly convicted of heinous crimes. Their team, comprised of only a handful of attorneys, has exonerated hundreds of people nationwide, including some serving time on death row. Because of limited resources, few work on uncovering injustices in non-violent crimes and without prosecution integrity units here in New Mexico, it is unknown how many innocent people are incarcerated in our state. We do know that number would be much higher without the right to a defense attorney.

Defense attorneys don’t believe everyone is innocent, rather they believe and trust in the constitution. The constitution requiring everyone follow the law, even government officials. The constitution guaranteeing anyone charged with a crime the right to see the evidence against them, because allegations shouldn’t be enough to strip someone of their liberty. The constitution giving everyone the right to present evidence at trial to show a jury the facts are actually different than what the government alleges. The constitution that does not give the government the final say as to whether someone is guilty — leaving that decision in the hands of a jury.

Attorneys who represent people charged with crimes defend the constitutional rights of everyone and play a vital role in preventing a tyrannical government. That is why the recent attacks on defense attorneys pose a serious threat to democracy. Attorneys who claim that because a lawyer has held the government accountable for what the constitution requires of them, they are somehow not qualified to hold public office, fail to understand that defense attorneys and prosecutors take the same oath to up hold the constitution. Those who swear an oath to uphold the constitution, cannot then say those who have actually taken steps to protect constitutional rights of the people of New Mexico are not qualified to hold office because of their efforts to honor that oath.

Ramona Martinez is a regional director of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. She lives in Las Cruces.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Martinez: Leaders must uphold constitutional rights in legal system