New leaders take office in Durham. Here’s who’s in charge now.

New leaders took office in Durham on Monday, ushering in a new era.

A couple of hundred people — including U.S. Rep. Valerie Foushee, a North Carolina Supreme Court justice, three former mayors, and nearly all of Durham’s state and local elected leaders — packed into City Hall to witness the transition of power Monday night.

Here’s what to know.

Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal makes the Bull City hand sign at the conclusion of a Day of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims ceremony in Durham Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Who is leaving office?

Three members of the City Council left office:

Mayor Elaine O’Neal chose not to run for re-election after serving just a single two-years term. A lifelong Durham resident and former judge, O’Neal was the first African American woman mayor in Durham history.

Jillian Johnson spent eight years in her seat, but did not run for re-election. She was a progressive who challenged traditional policing and led the city to adopt participatory budgeting.

Monique Holsey-Hyman lost in last month’s election. The social work professor championed the HEART program, which sends unarmed responders to certain crisis situations, during her 18-month appointment. But she spent a third of her tenure under investigation after a developer accused her of extortion, an accusation of which she was later cleared.

Durham mayoral candidate Leonardo Williams stands with family as he thanks supporters at The Velvet Hippo on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Durham, N.C.

Who is taking office?

Several new leaders assumed office Monday night:

Leonardo Williams became mayor after serving two years on the City Council. He is a former Durham Public Schools teacher who now owns restaurants with his wife.

Nate Baker , a former planning commissioner, campaigned on his criticism of most development happening in Durham, especially the lack of walkability and affordability.

Carl Rist is a progressive with a longtime career at a Washington, D.C.-based think tank and deep connections around Durham. His campaign was centered on affordable housing and living-wage jobs.

Incumbent Javiera Caballero is a progressive former educator who has pressed for denser development in the city. She became the first Latina on the council in 2018.

Nate Baker, Javiera Caballero and Carl Rist were elected to the Durham City Council in 2023. Baker and Rist are new faces. It’s Caballero’s second full term.

“It is a new day,” Williams said with a smile after taking the gavel Monday night.

He selected Mark-Anthony Middleton as mayor pro tem, the second-in-command. Middleton said it’s the first time in Durham that two African American men have occupied those top positions.

Middleton also served in the role under O’Neal, a decision she called her “only regret” in a tense final meeting. Council member DeDreana Freeman cast the lone dissenting vote against Middleton’s selection.

What’s next?

Williams vacated his City Council seat when he became mayor, leaving the spot open.

The council will select an appointee.

To watch for: They’ll decide on a process at Thursday’s work session.

A shakeup at the Board of County Commissioners

New leadership was also chosen Monday morning at the Durham County Board of Commissioners:

Nida Allam was selected as chair. Allam, who turns 30 this month, is now the youngest county chair in North Carolina, her campaign adviser said.

Nimasheena Burns is now vice-chair.

Both votes were unanimous.

Nimasheena Burns, vice-chair of the Durham Board of Commissioners

All five seats are on the ballot in 2024. Allam and Burns, plus longtime commissioners Brenda Howerton and Wendy Jacobs have all said they will run.

Heidi Carter said she is retiring after two decades in elected office.

“I want to open up more space for a new generation of leaders,” Carter told The News & Observer, adding that she is looking forward to spending time with her three grandkids.

Carter has been in local elected office for two decades. She was on the Board of Education for 12 years before her two terms on the Board of County Commissioners.

No challengers have entered the race yet.

Durham County commissioner Heidi Carter, pictured in 2019, is not pursuing reelection in 2024. She has spent two decades in elected office.