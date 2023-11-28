Leaders outraged at bond amount for man accused of shooting Tarrant County deputy

With bond set at $100,000 for the man accused of shooting a Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy on Monday, elected officials and police association leaders are expressing outrage and saying the amount is too low.

Leland Williams, 35, is accused of shooting and wounding deputy Brent Brown, 35, while Brown was working off-duty security at Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road, according to authorities. He faces a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

The suspect walked into the credit union and pulled a handgun on a bank teller, and then shot the deputy in an exchange of gunfire before running away, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he spoke with Sheriff Bill Waybourn over the phone before going into surgery, sheriff’s office spokesperson Robbie Hoy said Monday.

While police, court and jail records list the charge as “capital murder of a peace officer or fireman,” Fort Worth police said Tuesday that is an error in the way the charge was coded and will be corrected to attempted murder.

On Tuesday, Hoy told the Star-Telegram the deputy was up and walking around at the hospital.

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a $100,000 bond for Williams is “absolutely ridiculous.”

“There should be no bond for this felon,” Ramirez wrote.

Tarrant County court records indicate Williams, while currently facing the felony charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, has no prior felony convictions in the county. The only previous conviction in court records is for a 2010 misdemeanor, theft of property valued between $50 and $500. Williams was sentenced to 15 days in jail and a $267 fine.

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association posted that the bond amount set could “jeopardize the safety of our communities.”

“The evil criminal who shot a Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy received a $100,000 bond, posing a potential threat of returning to your neighborhood today,” the association posted.

Jennifer Hackney-Szimanski, the public affairs coordinator for the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, called Williams an “animal that shot a deputy yesterday twice in Tarrant County” and said bond set at $100,000 for someone accused of attempted capital murder of a peace officer is something she would expect to see in Travis County.

Bond is set by magistrates when someone accused of a crime is arraigned. The district attorney’s office can argue for a certain bond amount, but the decision is ultimately up to the magistrate judge.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Star-Telegram requests for comment Tuesday.

Law enforcement investigates the shooting of an off-duty Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy working a security job at Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road on Monday, November 27, 2023. A suspect was taken into custody.