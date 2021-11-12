Leaders race to seal a deal to protect the planet

ABC News

In a memo never before made public, the Presidential Personnel Office under the direction of John McEntee, a favorite aide of former President Donald Trump, made a case for firing then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper three weeks before Esper was terminated, according to reporting in a new book by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. The contents were first reported by Karl in The Atlantic for an article adapted from his forthcoming book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show." The memo from McEntee's office, dated Oct. 19, 2020, provides what Karl calls a remarkable window inside the thinking of the Trump White House during the final months of his presidency and the power held by the then-29-year-old director of the Presidential Personnel Office.