Leaders race to seal a deal to protect the planet

On the final day of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, leaders are racing to complete an agreement to protect the planet. As CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips reports, those nations already sinking under rising sea levels are leaving disappointed that too little has been done, too late.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories