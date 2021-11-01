Leaders risk climate catastrophe without action
Time is running out to avoid the worst catastrophes of climate change. Mark Phillips reports on what’s at stake if world leaders fail to act now.
Time is running out to avoid the worst catastrophes of climate change. Mark Phillips reports on what’s at stake if world leaders fail to act now.
Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat
Based on the amount of greenhouse gases humans have already added to the atmosphere that have caused global temperatures to rise, the world is guaranteed to experience about 5 feet of sea level rise in the coming decades, climate scientist Benjamin Strauss told “The Climate Crisis Podcast.”
Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez met with Prince Charles in Scotland ahead of COP26, a United Nations climate summit
President Biden appeared to doze off while listening to the opening speeches at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26.
In the spring of 2016, residents of Champlain Towers South flooded complaint hotlines to fume about construction activity at the neighboring Eighty Seven Park project that had jostled their walls, closed their pool and coated their balconies in dust.
As the COP26 climate summit begins, we know basically what we need to do to keep climate change from destroying us. So what's the holdup?
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf
At least five bison have been struck and killed by vehicles during the past two weeks in Grand Teton National Park, prompting officials to issue a plea to motorists.
As the leaders of the world gather in Glasgow to discuss the fate of the climate crisis, the power to save the planet from destruction caused by humans does not only lie in the hands of those in power. While the majority of reductions in greenhouse gases will need to be accomplished by transformation in policy and industry, individual actions can also help prevent further warming, according to the experts. "As individuals, we have to pursue collective action to actually move the needle on this," Jason Smerdon, a climate scientists for Columbia University's Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, told ABC News.
Climate change is throwing the world's hydrologic cycle out of whack and promises big water problems in the coming years, climate scientist Peter Gleick told "The Climate Crisis Podcast."
Melissa AguilarThe Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place on Earth outside of the North and South Poles. Yet it’s teeming with plant life that has evolved to cope with limited water and nutrients, a high-altitude environment that’s exposed to high amounts of radiation from sunlight, and extreme temperature changes that shift 50 degrees between night and day. That makes them the perfect specimens to study in order to develop crops that can grow in a world decimated by climate change.In a mas
A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...
A sprawling field in Windsor Mill may soon become Baltimore County’s first natural burial ground — an increasingly popular option for loved ones to bury their dead without embalming, headstones and concrete vaults. The land off Ridge Road was passed down to Dr. Howard Berg and his brother by their parents, and has been in their family since 1955, the doctor said. Soon, he hopes, the sprawling ...
Once a hamlet for cowboys and homesteaders, the Morongo Basin is undergoing rapid change amid an influx of urbanites seeking to escape city life.
Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.
Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal seems to have kickstarted action, Statesman contributor Rocky Barker writes.
The win, seen by some as a much-needed PR victory for bats, has ruffled feathers among bird-lovers.
The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.
An Amnesty International report chronicles the lives of the residents of Jacobabad, Pakistan, whose days are dominated by the quest to escape the heat.